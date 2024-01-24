EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract

Wolftank Group wins multi-million contract for new hydrogen filling station in South Tyrol



24.01.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Press release Innsbruck, 24 January 2024

Wolftank Group wins multi-million contract for new hydrogen filling station in South Tyrol

Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), which specializes in energy and environmental technologies, has been awarded the contract for the planning and construction of a new hydrogen (H2) refueling station in Bolzano as a technology partner in a bidding consortium with Gemmo SpA. The tender was worth a total of EUR 5.1 million, around half of which will go to Wolftank. This facility will be specially designed for the hydrogen buses of Südtiroler Verkehrs AG (SASA) and will supplement the existing filling station built by Wolftank Group in 2021.

"With the construction of this facility, we are not only creating an additional infrastructure for emission-free mobility in Bolzano, but also positioning ourselves once again as a pioneer that develops and implements forward-looking technologies for the decarbonization of transport," says Peter Werth, CEO of Wolftank Group. The new hydrogen filling station in Bolzano responds to the increasing demand for sustainable mobility solutions. It supports SASA in its goal of modernizing its entire fleet by 2030 and converting a large proportion to zero-emission or low-emission buses. In this context, SASA plans to purchase new hydrogen buses, which will require additional refueling infrastructure. Expanding the existing H2 filling station will enable SASA to refuel its fleet of hydrogen-powered buses not only at a pressure of 350 bar, but the facility will also be supplemented by a 700-bar refueling system for cars and modern H2 trucks.

With the realization of one of the largest hydrogen refueling stations for buses in Europe three years ago, Wolftank has already proven that it is possible to implement such projects in the shortest possible time. "In spring 2021, we installed the hydrogen refueling station in Bolzano in a net record time of just nine weeks," remembers Matteo Ciarapica, President of Wolftank Italy. "The station has become a one-of-a-kind facility that hundreds of experts have already visited as part of our ‘Renewable Energy Tour’." Hydrogen plays a crucial role in achieving the goals of the European Green Deal and global decarbonization. "We have over 35 years of experience with refueling technologies and, with the construction of this additional filling station, we are also making a significant contribution to reducing fleet emissions and promoting zero-emission mobility. Projects like this are our driving force to build the infrastructure for a clean future," concludes CEO Peter Werth.

About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com

Contact:

Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG

phone: +43 (512) 345726

email: investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com

Disclaimer:

