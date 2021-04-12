Wolftank Adisa : PTA-Adhoc Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Decides On Captial Increase

Adhoc service of the pressetext news agency

Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Decides On Captial

Increase

The capital increase serves to promote further growth and strengthen equity

Innsbruck (pta030/12.04.2021/18:25) - The Executive Board of Wolftank Adisa Holding AG resolved on 12.4.2021 to increase the share capital of the company from currently EUR 1,202,556.00 by up to EUR 125,000.00 to up to EUR 1,327,556.00 by issuing up to 125,000 new no-par value bearer shares at an issue price of EUR 32.00 per share by partially utilizing the existing authorized capital against cash contribution. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board is making use of the authorization to exclude subscription rights granted by the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on August 30, 2019.

The newly issued shares are to be placed in a private placement with selected qualified and long-term oriented institutional and/ or large non-institutional investors. These new shares are entitled to dividends for the current financial year 2021, in which they are issued, as well as for the previous financial year 2020, provided that no resolution on the distribution of the balance sheet profit for this financial year has yet been passed. The exact extent (volume) of the capital increase will be determined by the Executive Board after completion of the placement, whereby the Executive Board reserves the right to terminate the placement at any time. The use of funds will serve the further growth of the Group and the strengthening of equity.

About Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG:

Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG is the parent company of an international group of companies focusing on environmental protection services for polluted soils, facilities and waters, remediation and monitoring of (large) tank facilities, as well as full-service engineering services for (LNG and hydrogen) tank facilities. The company is active worldwide and has various patented application technologies using its own high-tech epoxy resins.

The shares of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) are traded on Xetra, the Munich, Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges and are also listed in the direct market plus segment of Wiener Börse AG.

Interested parties can also find further information on Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG's internal website at http://www.wolftank- holding.com.

Contact:

Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG

Grabenweg 58

6020 Innsbruck

Phone: +43 (512) 345726

Email: investor-relations@wolftank-holding.com

Note: All requirements of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act, regarding the requirement of a formal admission of financial instruments to trading and the issuer obligations on a regulated market for financial instruments traded on the Third Market do not apply, but in particular the requirements set out in Art. 17 (publication of insiders, contract participation "direct market plus" | December 2018), Art. 18 (Insider Lists) and Art. 19 (Directors' Dealings) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014) in conjunction with the respective national legal provisions pursuant to the BörseG and the prohibitions of Art. 14 (Insider Trading) and Art. 15 (Market Manipulation) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014) in conjunction with the respective national legal provisions pursuant to the BörseG.