MEDIA ALERT — As taxpayers head into 2022, some New Year's tax resolutions are worth considering

What: After resolving to eat better and exercise more, taxpayers might also consider resolving to improve their tax situation in 2022. With US Congress still considering significant year-end tax legislation, it is not yet completely clear what the tax laws will look like in 2022, or even in some respects for 2021. Still, a little planning can improve a taxpayer’s tax situation for 2022.

Why: Most of the work involved in preparing a tax return centers on how to maximize the reductions in taxes to which a taxpayer is entitled either through exclusions, deductions, or credits against the taxes owed. Taking the time now to organize for the current and next tax filing season can save taxpayers time and money. Some of the resolutions that taxpayers may consider include the following.

Organize tax documents . Many of the deductions and credits that taxpayers feel that they are entitled to on their tax return require documented support, some of which may be required to be obtained contemporaneously with a particular transaction. Taxpayers should resolve to assemble these documents throughout the year and keep them in a safe place according to their disaster preparedness plan

Who: Tax expert Mark Luscombe, JD, LL.M, CPA, Principal Federal Tax Analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, can help discuss the different tax resolutions that taxpayers should consider in order to have a better 2022 from a tax perspective.

