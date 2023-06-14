Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Wolters Kluwer
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:21:31 2023-06-14 am EDT
114.30 EUR   -0.39%
MEDIA ALERT — Wolters Kluwer secures Sustainable Service win at the 2023 SEAL Sustainability Awards

06/14/2023 | 10:51am EDT
Wolters Kluwer Enablon recognized for commitment to sustainable business practices

Wolters Kluwer Enablon has been named among the Sustainable Service winners at the 2023 SEAL Sustainability Awards. The awards honor companies for their industry leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

The accolade specifically recognizes Enablon’s ESG Excellence solution, which complements the company’s best-in-class Health and Safety, Process Safety Management and Control of Work software, bridging gaps between departments. This helps companies to build a shared understanding of their ESG performance across the organization, quantify the impact of ESG on the bottom line, and meet targets sooner.

“We are honored to be recognized by the SEAL Sustainability Service Awards and thank the judges for their recognition,” said Laurent Dechaux, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Enablon. “Sustainability, and the attendant risk and compliance requirements, are increasingly embedded in business operations and planning. Accordingly, we are constantly evolving and innovating to stay ahead of the complex needs of our customers in rapidly changing business and sustainability environments.”

In April, Wolters Kluwer launched V92023 of the Enablon Vision Platform, its integrated risk management platform. This major release brings valuable changes, additional functionality, and usability enhancements to the Enablon Vision Platform. This includes AI-powered regulatory compliance capabilities and advanced mobile features that help businesses navigate ever-evolving risk and compliance requirements.

The 2023 SEAL Sustainability Award is the latest example of independent industry recognition for the company. Earlier this year Enablon won an award from the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) for its leading technology capabilities. In the latest Verdantix Green Quadrant for EHS Software, meanwhile, Enablon was once again named an industry leader. Verdantix recognized Enablon’s combined Environment, Health and Safety (EHS), Sustainability, and Operational Risk Management package as meeting the needs of sizeable, multi-national enterprises seeking large-scale deployments.

Enablon, part of Wolters Kluwer’s Corporate Performance and ESG (CP & ESG) division, is the world’s leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Operational Excellence, and Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC). The business helps create a better world by making organizations responsible, productive and safe through innovative technology. Hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users worldwide rely on Enablon’s solutions to minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening, achieve regulatory compliance and reduce environmental impact.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in Health, Tax and Accounting, Financial Corporate Compliance, Legal & Regulatory, and Corporate Performance & ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
