  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Wolters Kluwer
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:55:48 2023-05-04 am EDT
110.00 EUR   -4.47%
05:31aS&P Global affirms Wolters Kluwer's ratings
GL
05:30aS&P Global affirms Wolters Kluwer's ratings
AQ
05/03Wolters Kluwer : Q1: Solid organic growth and FY23e guidance maintained
Alphavalue
S&P Global affirms Wolters Kluwer's ratings

05/04/2023 | 05:31am EDT
S&P Global affirms Wolters Kluwer’s ratings

Alphen aan den RijnMay 4, 2023 — S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Wolters Kluwer’s BBB+/A-2 long- and short-term issuer credit ratings and BBB+ issue rating on its debt.

The outlook on the ratings remains stable. Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a leading software solutions and services provider.

To learn more about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

# # #

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Paul Lyon
Senior Director, External Communications
Global Branding & Communications
Wolters Kluwer
Office +44 20 3197 6586
Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 5 630 M 6 224 M 6 224 M
Net income 2023 981 M 1 085 M 1 085 M
Net Debt 2023 2 434 M 2 691 M 2 691 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,8x
Yield 2023 1,84%
Capitalization 28 345 M 31 338 M 31 338 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,47x
EV / Sales 2024 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 20 056
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 115,15 €
Average target price 113,99 €
Spread / Average Target -1,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER17.79%31 338
S&P GLOBAL, INC.6.29%112 267
RELX PLC10.31%60 031
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION10.12%58 819
MSCI, INC.0.13%37 291
EQUIFAX INC.2.56%24 529
