    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:29:03 2023-06-15 am EDT
114.70 EUR   +0.66%
Share Buyback Transaction Details June 8 – June 14, 2023
GL
04:00aShare Buyback Transaction Details June 8 – June 14, 2023
AQ
06/14MEDIA ALERT — Wolters Kluwer secures Sustainable Service win at the 2023 SEAL Sustainability Awards
BU
Share Buyback Transaction Details June 8 – June 14, 2023

06/15/2023 | 04:01am EDT
Share Buyback Transaction Details June 8 – June 14, 2023

June 15, 2023 - Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a global leading provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, today reports that it has repurchased 86,894 of its own ordinary shares in the period from June 8, 2023, up to and including June 14, 2023, for €9.9million and at an average share price of €113.92.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 22, 2023, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €1 billion during 2023.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2023

Period Cumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration
(€ million) 		Average share price
(€)
2023 to date 3,596,700 393.3 109.36

For the period starting May 4, 2023, up to and including July 31, 2023, we have engaged a third party to execute €200 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company’s Articles of Association.

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

Further information is available on our website:

 About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulator, and corporate performance and ESG sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,500 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Investors/Analysts
Paul Lyon Meg Geldens
External Communications Investor Relations
t + 44 20 3197 6586 t + 31 172 641 407
press@wolterskluwer.com ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Attachment


