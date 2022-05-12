Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Wolters Kluwer
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/12 04:44:43 am EDT
91.44 EUR   -1.53%
04:01aShare Buyback Transaction Details May 5 – May 11, 2022
GL
04:00aShare Buyback Transaction Details May 5 – May 11, 2022
AQ
05/11Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions hosts Limited English Proficiency banking webinar
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Share Buyback Transaction Details May 5 – May 11, 2022

05/12/2022 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Share Buyback Transaction Details May 5 – May 11, 2022

May 12, 2022 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 121,000 of its own ordinary shares in the period from May 5, 2022, up to and including May 11, 2022, for €11.4 million and at an average share price of €94.06.   

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 23, 2022, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €600 million during 2022.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2022

Period Cumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration
(€ million) 		Average share price
(€)
2022 to date 2,455,464 227.4 92.63

For the period starting May 5, 2022, up to and including August 1, 2022, we have engaged a third party to execute €140 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company’s Articles of Association.

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

Further information is available on our website:

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Investors/Analysts
Gerbert van Genderen Stort Meg Geldens
Corporate Communications Investor Relations
t + 31 172 641 230 t + 31 172 641 407
press@wolterskluwer.com ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Attachment


All news about WOLTERS KLUWER
04:01aShare Buyback Transaction Details May 5 – May 11, 2022
GL
04:00aShare Buyback Transaction Details May 5 – May 11, 2022
AQ
05/11Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions hosts Limited English Proficiency banking webinar
BU
05/10Wolters Kluwer VP Amy Kolzow to present at Conductor C3 conference
GL
05/10Wolters Kluwer VP Amy Kolzow to present at Conductor C3 conference
AQ
05/10Ovid's Curated Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Collection Targets Healthcare Disparities,..
BU
05/10Wolters Kluwer Launches OmniVault for Real Estate Finance
BU
05/10Wolters Kluwer N.V. Launches OmniVault for Real Estate Finance Solution
CI
05/09Wolters Kluwers' Steven Meirink Triumphs in Technology Leadership Awards
BU
05/06Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation Webinar to Outline Compliance Strategies for the DME Indu..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WOLTERS KLUWER
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 135 M 5 413 M 5 413 M
Net income 2022 808 M 852 M 852 M
Net Debt 2022 1 976 M 2 083 M 2 083 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,9x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 23 799 M 25 092 M 25 092 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,02x
EV / Sales 2023 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 19 454
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 92,86 €
Average target price 96,41 €
Spread / Average Target 3,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER-10.37%25 092
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-30.50%111 484
RELX PLC-4.29%54 355
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-19.33%45 652
MSCI, INC.-36.77%31 548
EQUIFAX INC.-34.57%24 516