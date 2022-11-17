Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Wolters Kluwer
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-11-17 am EST
101.35 EUR   -0.20%
02:01pThe New England Journal of Medicine and NEJM Group partner with Wolters Kluwer to expand global reach of leading journals
BU
09:06aWolters Kluwer names the winner of its 2022 Alfredo deHaas Excellence in Data Analytics Award
BU
04:01aShare Buyback Transaction Details November 10 – November 16, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The New England Journal of Medicine and NEJM Group partner with Wolters Kluwer to expand global reach of leading journals

11/17/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wolters Kluwer Health will serve as the exclusive digital distributor of subscriptions to the New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Evidence, NEJM Catalyst and NEJM Journal Watch for research and medical institutions across the globe

Wolters Kluwer Health and NEJM Group have entered into an exclusive partnership to ensure that more researchers and clinicians around the world can access the growing family of NEJM Group journals. Building on years of collaboration, this expanded partnership positions NEJM Group journals for sustained global growth through Wolters Kluwer’s Ovid® medical research platform. Publications currently included are the New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Evidence, NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery, NEJM Journal Watch, the NEJM Archive, and future NEJM Group journals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005838/en/

Wolters Kluwer Health will serve as the exclusive digital distributor of subscriptions to the New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Evidence, NEJM Catalyst and NEJM Journal Watch (Graphic: Business Wire)

Wolters Kluwer Health will serve as the exclusive digital distributor of subscriptions to the New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Evidence, NEJM Catalyst and NEJM Journal Watch (Graphic: Business Wire)

Unparalleled distribution critical to global reach

“The mission of NEJM Group is to advance medical knowledge from research to patient care, making the connections between developments in clinical science and clinical practice to improve healthcare quality and patient outcomes worldwide,” said David Sampson, Vice President of NEJM Group. “Wolters Kluwer’s worldwide sales and marketing presence creates additional opportunities to expand the reach of our content by delivering the NEJM Group portfolio of products to institutions globally.”

Through the partnership, institutional online subscribers to NEJM Group journals will be able to access their subscriber content both on NEJM Group sites and on the Ovid® medical research platform. Spanning over 150 publishers and more than 100 specialty areas, Ovid serves as the powerful, one-stop research software to help researchers, librarians, clinicians, and other healthcare professionals find timely and relevant medical information to make critical decisions to improve patient care, enhance ongoing research, and fuel new discoveries. With the addition of NEJM Group titles, Ovid users will be able to search and access the best research and information at the intersection of biomedical science and clinical practice, supporting improved patient care and clinical outcomes.

“The New England Journal of Medicine is one of the most highly respected and impactful medical periodicals in the world, drawing on a rich history, and cited more than any other journal,” said Vikram Savkar, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Medicine Segment, Health Learning, Research & Practice at Wolters Kluwer. “Leveraging Ovid’s market-leading search technology alongside Wolters Kluwer’s global sales and marketing reach will ensure more access to NEJM Group journals and archives around the world. Bringing together NEJM Group and Wolters Kluwer creates a global research powerhouse for clinicians seeking answers to care questions and researchers pursuing the next great discovery.”

The partnership builds on a strong foundation that has been fortified over many years of collaboration and a shared vision for the future of healthcare. Both NEJM Group and Wolters Kluwer maintain the highest standards for curation and peer review, and both support increased access to data and research globally. NEJM Group content around matters of public health importance, such as Covid-19, will continue to be available for free.

NEJM Group publications that will be distributed to institutions via Wolters Kluwer include:

  • The New England Journal of Medicine, recognized as the world’s leading medical journal, delivering high-quality, peer-reviewed research and interactive clinical content to physicians, educators, researchers, and the global medical community.
  • NEJM Evidence, which presents innovative original research and fresh, bold ideas in clinical trial design and clinical decision-making.
  • NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery, a peer-reviewed journal focusing on the latest innovations, big ideas, and practical solutions for healthcare delivery transformation.
  • NEJM Journal Watch, which helps clinicians efficiently understand medical developments to improve patient care and foster professional development.

 
As a result of this distribution agreement, Wolters Kluwer Health Learning, Research & Practice will account for NEJM Group digital subscription revenues and related costs. The agreement has a positive but immaterial impact on the consolidated earnings of the Wolters Kluwer group.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer Health provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WOLTERS KLUWER
02:01pThe New England Journal of Medicine and NEJM Group partner with Wolters Kluwer to expan..
BU
09:06aWolters Kluwer names the winner of its 2022 Alfredo deHaas Excellence in Data Analytics..
BU
04:01aShare Buyback Transaction Details November 10 – November 16, 2022
GL
04:00aShare Buyback Transaction Details November 10 – November 16, 2022
AQ
11/16Wolters Kluwer names winner of its 2022 Community Impact Award
BU
11/15Wolters Kluwer : opens Innovation Hub in Pune
PU
11/14Wolters Kluwer Taps Microsoft to Unlock Innovative Solutions for Virtual Healthcare and..
BU
11/14Wolters Kluwer launches digital health tech solutions for payers and virtual care playe..
BU
11/14Wolters Kluwer Launches Digital Health Tech Solutions for Payers and Virtual Care Playe..
CI
11/10Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation Podcast Examines New Compliance Obligations Under the Cor..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WOLTERS KLUWER
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 358 M 5 573 M 5 573 M
Net income 2022 878 M 913 M 913 M
Net Debt 2022 2 467 M 2 566 M 2 566 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,1x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 25 480 M 26 306 M 26 505 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,22x
EV / Sales 2023 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 19 776
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 101,55 €
Average target price 107,64 €
Spread / Average Target 5,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER-1.98%26 505
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-25.06%115 226
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-2.80%53 966
RELX PLC-5.08%51 734
MSCI, INC.-17.22%40 556
EQUIFAX INC.-29.27%24 876