Eligible small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) can receive up to 50% grant support for the pre-approved CCH iFirm and CCH ProSystem fx Engagement solutions, thus offsetting the financial investment required for firms to adopt digital technologies

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting (TAA) Asia Pacific (APAC), today announced that its solutions, CCH iFirm and CCH ProSystem fx Engagement, are now pre-approved by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), a statutory board of the Singapore government. The pre-approval received is part of IMDA’s SMEs Go Digital program, which aims to help small-to-medium accounting firms adopt digital technologies to build stronger capabilities and seize growth opportunities in the digital economy.

Under the SMEs Go Digital program, eligible accounting practices can receive up to a 50% grant to support the cost of adopting the CCH ProSystem fx Engagement or CCH iFirm solutions. Through the pre-approved solutions, IMDA seeks to encourage SMEs to adopt advanced digital solutions that can help improve their productivity and propel their businesses forward.

CCH ProSystem fx Engagement is currently one of only two pre-approved solutions under the External Audit Management category. It offers audit firms a comprehensive audit management solution that automates the entire audit process, from planning to final reporting. It also provides collaboration tools, workflow management, real-time status updates and integration with other software, enabling auditors to work more efficiently and effectively.

CCH iFirm is currently the only pre-approved solution under the Practice Management System category. As a complete practice management solution designed specifically for accounting firms, it helps companies streamline workflows, automate administrative tasks, manage client relationships, support quality management standards, and provide valuable business insights. With CCH iFirm, accounting firms can improve operational efficiency, enhance client service, and drive profitability.

"Small and medium enterprises are true growth engines for economies, and it is an honour to have CCH ProSystem fx Engagement and CCH iFirm pre-approved under the IMDA’s SMEs Go Digital program," said Izzy Silva, Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer, TAA APAC. "With their comprehensive features and user-friendly interface, CCH ProSystem fx Engagement and CCH iFirm empower small-to-medium audit firms to take advantage of digital transformation and thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape."

Accounting firms can visit the Wolters Kluwer website to learn more about CCH ProSystem fx Engagement and CCH iFirm, or contact their local Wolters Kluwer Solutions Manager.

