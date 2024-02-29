Stock WKL WOLTERS KLUWER
Wolters Kluwer

Equities

WKL

NL0000395903

Professional Information Services

Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
 11:35:07 2024-02-29 am EST 		After market 03:21:05 pm
145.8 EUR -0.10% Intraday chart for Wolters Kluwer 146.4 +0.39%
WOLTERS KLUWER : Accounting change in growth and profitability trend Alphavalue
WOLTERS KLUWER : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral ZD
WOLTERS KLUWER : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
WOLTERS KLUWER : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD
WOLTERS KLUWER : Decent results amid high expectations Alphavalue
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 21.02.2024 - 15:15 DP
Wolters Kluwer N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Transcript : Wolters Kluwer N.V., 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2024
WOLTERS KLUWER : UBS gives a Buy rating ZD
WOLTERS KLUWER : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD
Wolters Kluwer Shares Fall on Damped EPS Rise Forecast DJ
Wolters Kluwer Plans EUR1.0 Billion Share Buyback; Expects Strong Organic Growth DJ
Wolters Kluwer: EPS up 10% in 2023 CF
Wolters Kluwer Plans EUR1 Billion of Share Buybacks in FY24 MT
Wolters Kluwer Posts Lower FY23 Attributable Profit; Revenue Up MT
Tranche Update on Wolters Kluwer N.V.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 1, 2023. CI
Tranche Update on Wolters Kluwer N.V.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 22, 2023. CI
EMEA Morning Briefing : Fed Minutes, Nvidia Results Eyed DJ
Wolters Kluwer N.V.'s Equity Buyback announced on November 1, 2023, has closed with 732,722 shares, representing 0.3% for ?100 million. CI
Wolters Kluwer Launches AI-Powered Lippincott Medical Education Digital Learning Platform CI
Wolters Kluwer Releases New Service Pack for Enablon Vision Platform CI
Wolters Kluwer Launches Beneficial Ownership Expert Solution to Aid Compliance with Corporate Transparency Act CI
Wolters Kluwer N.V.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 22, 2023, has closed with 8,700,000 shares, representing 3.5% for ?1,000 million. CI
WOLTERS KLUWER : Raised to Buy by JP Morgan ZD
Wolters Kluwer Secures SBTi Verification for Near-term Emission Reduction Goals MT

Chart Wolters Kluwer

Chart Wolters Kluwer
Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer specializes in publishing books, works, reviews, press, softwares and digital contents. Net sales break down by market as follows: - tax and accounting (32.2%): A3 Software, ADDISON, ATX, CCH, CCH AnswerConnect, CCH Axcess, CCH Axcess iQ, CCH Axcess Validate, CCH Axcess Workflow, CCH iFirm, CCH Integrator, CCH OneClick, CCH PinPoint, CCH ProSystem fx, CCH Tagetik, Genya, PFX Engagement, TeamMate and Twinfield brands; - health (26.6%) AudioDigest, Emmi, Health Language, Lexicomp, Lippincott, Medi-Span, Ovid, POC Advisor, Sentri7, Simplifi 797, SoleSource, UpToDate and UpToDate Advanced; - governance, risk and compliance (24.4%): BizFilings, CASH Suite, ComplianceOne, CT Corporation, eOriginal, Expere, GainsKeeper, LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer, Lien Solutions, OneSumX, Passport, TSoftPlus and TyMetrix 360°; - legal and regulatory (16.8%): CaseWorx, CGE, Enablon, InView, Iter, Jogtár, Jura, Kleos, Legal Intelligence, Legal Monitoring, Legisway, LEX, Navigator, NotaioNext, ONE, Progman, RBSource, Schulinck, Simpledo, VitalLaw and Wolters Kluwer Online. The group's contents are marketed under the form of publishing on paper, electronic flow and CD-Roms. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (3.7%), Europe (24.9%), North America (63.7%), Asia/Pacific (6.1%) and other (1.6%).
Sector
Professional Information Services
Calendar
2024-04-30 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release
Related indices
EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , AEX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Wolters Kluwer

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
146 EUR
Average target price
145.4 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-0.43%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Professional Information Services

1st Jan change Capi.
WOLTERS KLUWER Stock Wolters Kluwer
+13.33% 37.94B
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Stock Thomson Reuters Corporation
+10.61% 71B
MSCI, INC. Stock MSCI, Inc.
-0.36% 44.92B
EQUIFAX INC. Stock Equifax Inc.
+10.77% 33.13B
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC. Stock FactSet Research Systems, Inc.
-3.09% 17.75B
TRANSUNION Stock TransUnion
+13.19% 14.73B
COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED Stock Computershare Limited
+6.27% 9.94B
DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc.
-10.13% 4.59B
CHINA SOUTHERN POWER GRID TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Stock China Southern Power Grid Technology Co.,Ltd
+10.65% 2.06B
GLOBALDATA PLC Stock GlobalData Plc
-8.67% 1.86B
Other Professional Information Services
