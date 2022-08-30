Wolters Kluwer : BlackRock, Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
BlackRock, Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 29 aug 2022
Person obliged to notify BlackRock, Inc.
Issuing institution Wolters Kluwer N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 33202517
Place of residence Alphen aan den Rijn
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares12.891.979,00
Number of voting rights16.405.361,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Contract for difference
Number of shares113.705,00
Number of voting rights157.979,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Certificaat van aandeel
Number of shares0,00
Number of voting rights258.280,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares96.693,00
Number of voting rights96.693,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding4,99 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real4,91 %
Indirectly potential0,08 %
Stemrecht
Total holding6,44 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real6,25 %
Indirectly potential0,20 %
Date last update: 30 August 2022
Share information
Sales 2022
5 255 M
5 264 M
5 264 M
Net income 2022
876 M
877 M
877 M
Net Debt 2022
2 430 M
2 435 M
2 435 M
P/E ratio 2022
29,0x
Yield 2022
1,64%
Capitalization
26 317 M
26 362 M
26 362 M
EV / Sales 2022
5,47x
EV / Sales 2023
5,19x
Nbr of Employees
19 776
Free-Float
97,4%
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
103,75 €
Average target price
101,14 €
Spread / Average Target
-2,52%
