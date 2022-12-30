Advanced search
Wolters Kluwer : BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn

12/30/2022
BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction29 dec 2022
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionWolters Kluwer N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33202517
Place of residenceAlphen aan den Rijn
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares12.753.791,00 Number of voting rights15.651.965,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares92.602,00 Number of voting rights143.421,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights12.140,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights264.892,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding4,99 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,95 % Indirectly potential0,04 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding6,24 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real6,08 % Indirectly potential0,16 %

Date last update: 30 December 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 21:47:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 387 M 5 757 M 5 757 M
Net income 2022 882 M 943 M 943 M
Net Debt 2022 2 455 M 2 624 M 2 624 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 24 796 M 26 499 M 26 499 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,06x
EV / Sales 2023 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 19 776
Free-Float 96,4%
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER-3.82%26 435
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-30.16%110 710
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION2.29%54 866
RELX PLC-3.46%53 402
MSCI, INC.-22.98%37 734
EQUIFAX INC.-35.04%24 096