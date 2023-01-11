Advanced search
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:27 2023-01-11 am EST
98.28 EUR   +0.20%
01/10Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation's Entity Managed Services and UCC Hub solution honored by Best in Biz Awards
BU
01/09Wolters Kluwer : N.V., - Wolters Kluwer acquires NurseTim
PU
01/09Wolters Kluwer Buys US-based Nursing Education Group NurseTim
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wolters Kluwer : BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn

01/11/2023 | 03:28pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction10 jan 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionWolters Kluwer N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33202517
Place of residenceAlphen aan den Rijn
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares12.787.193,00 Number of voting rights15.706.797,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares91.486,00 Number of voting rights144.851,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares92.712,00 Number of voting rights104.852,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights262.412,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding5,04 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,97 % Indirectly potential0,07 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding6,30 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real6,10 % Indirectly potential0,20 %

Date last update: 11 January 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 20:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
