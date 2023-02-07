Advanced search
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:25:23 2023-02-07 am EST
100.55 EUR   -1.32%
Wolters Kluwer : BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn

02/07/2023 | 03:29pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction06 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionWolters Kluwer N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33202517
Place of residenceAlphen aan den Rijn
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares198.703,00 Number of voting rights198.703,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares126.152,00 Number of voting rights203.451,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights260.205,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares12.651.430,00 Number of voting rights15.531.442,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding5,04 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,91 % Indirectly potential0,13 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding6,29 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real6,03 % Indirectly potential0,26 %

Date last update: 07 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 20:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 389 M 5 764 M 5 764 M
Net income 2022 884 M 945 M 945 M
Net Debt 2022 2 401 M 2 568 M 2 568 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,2x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 24 958 M 26 693 M 26 693 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,08x
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 19 776
Free-Float 96,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 101,90 €
Average target price 108,39 €
Spread / Average Target 6,37%
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER4.23%27 169
S&P GLOBAL, INC.11.34%120 109
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION3.12%56 973
RELX PLC6.73%55 904
MSCI, INC.18.97%44 272
EQUIFAX INC.16.27%27 208