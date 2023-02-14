Advanced search
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36:14 2023-02-14 am EST
102.35 EUR   +0.05%
02/13Wolters Kluwer and Compliance Week host authoritative source library webinar
BU
02/09Share Buyback Transaction Details February 2 – February 8, 2023
GL
02/09Share Buyback Transaction Details February 2 – February 8, 2023
AQ
Wolters Kluwer : BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn

02/14/2023 | 03:32pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction13 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionWolters Kluwer N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33202517
Place of residenceAlphen aan den Rijn
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares12.820.609,00 Number of voting rights15.799.186,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares128.941,00 Number of voting rights207.507,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights261.266,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding5,03 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,98 % Indirectly potential0,05 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding6,32 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real6,14 % Indirectly potential0,18 %

Date last update: 14 February 2023

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 20:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 389 M 5 784 M 5 784 M
Net income 2022 884 M 949 M 949 M
Net Debt 2022 2 425 M 2 603 M 2 603 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 25 390 M 27 252 M 27 252 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,16x
EV / Sales 2023 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 19 776
Free-Float 96,4%
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER4.64%27 197
S&P GLOBAL, INC.8.63%119 333
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION5.94%58 126
RELX PLC6.25%56 138
MSCI, INC.20.84%44 946
EQUIFAX INC.6.07%26 203