Wolters Kluwer : BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 15 feb 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Wolters Kluwer N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 33202517
Place of residence Alphen aan den Rijn
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares123.697,00
Number of voting rights200.232,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
Number of shares0,00
Number of voting rights261.283,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares12.785.232,00
Number of voting rights15.712.263,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding5,01 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real4,96 %
Indirectly potential0,05 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding6,28 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real6,10 %
Indirectly potential0,18 %
Date last update: 16 February 2023
Disclaimer
Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 20:28:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
