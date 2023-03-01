Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Wolters Kluwer
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36:53 2023-03-01 am EST
110.60 EUR   +1.05%
05:39pWolters Kluwer : BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
PU
09:33aNew Wolters Kluwer Health Language Solution Is Purpose-Built to Transform the Risk Adjustment Market
BU
02/24Wolters Kluwer powers innovation in clinical education with new Lippincott solutions
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wolters Kluwer : BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn

03/01/2023 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction28 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionWolters Kluwer N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33202517
Place of residenceAlphen aan den Rijn
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares149.872,00 Number of voting rights237.753,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares12.801.635,00 Number of voting rights15.767.223,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares371,00 Number of voting rights371,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights262.315,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding5,03 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,97 % Indirectly potential0,06 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding6,32 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real6,12 % Indirectly potential0,19 %

Date last update: 01 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 22:38:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WOLTERS KLUWER
05:39pWolters Kluwer : BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
PU
09:33aNew Wolters Kluwer Health Language Solution Is Purpose-Built to Transform the Risk Adju..
BU
02/24Wolters Kluwer powers innovation in clinical education with new Lippincott solutions
BU
02/24European Companies Plan Flurry of Buybacks -- At a Glance
DJ
02/22Global markets live: Rio Tinto, Palo Alto, Tesla, Shell, KKR...
MS
02/22Wolters Kluwer to Seek M&A
CI
02/22Transcript : Wolters Kluwer N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
02/22Wolters Kluwer N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/22Wolters Kluwer Plans EUR1 Billion Share Buyback in 2023
MT
02/22Wolters Kluwer's FY22 Attributable Profit Surges
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WOLTERS KLUWER
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 389 M 5 751 M 5 751 M
Net income 2022 884 M 943 M 943 M
Net Debt 2022 2 425 M 2 588 M 2 588 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,8x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 27 413 M 29 256 M 29 256 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,54x
EV / Sales 2023 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 20 056
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 110,60 €
Average target price 112,01 €
Spread / Average Target 1,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER11.96%28 798
S&P GLOBAL, INC.1.96%109 866
RELX PLC9.40%57 709
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION6.99%57 605
MSCI, INC.12.25%41 751
EQUIFAX INC.2.74%24 807