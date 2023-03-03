Wolters Kluwer : BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn

|
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction02 mar 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionWolters Kluwer N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33202517
Place of residenceAlphen aan den Rijn
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
|
Number of shares0,00
|
Number of voting rights262.790,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareContract for difference
|
Number of shares152.984,00
|
Number of voting rights235.694,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementIn contanten
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares13.076.568,00
|
Number of voting rights16.029.937,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding5,14 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real5,08 %
|
Indirectly potential0,06 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding6,42 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real6,22 %
|
Indirectly potential0,19 %
Date last update: 03 March 2023
Disclaimer
Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 20:29:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
