  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Wolters Kluwer
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36:27 2023-03-03 am EST
110.75 EUR   -0.85%
03:30pWolters Kluwer : BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
PU
10:09aLive Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions Event to Explore Legal Spending Trends in the Financial Sector
BU
03/02Share Buyback Transaction Details February 23 – March 1, 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Wolters Kluwer : BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn

03/03/2023 | 03:30pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction02 mar 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionWolters Kluwer N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33202517
Place of residenceAlphen aan den Rijn
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights262.790,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares152.984,00 Number of voting rights235.694,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares13.076.568,00 Number of voting rights16.029.937,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding5,14 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real5,08 % Indirectly potential0,06 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding6,42 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real6,22 % Indirectly potential0,19 %

Date last update: 03 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 20:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 389 M 5 712 M 5 712 M
Net income 2022 884 M 937 M 937 M
Net Debt 2022 2 425 M 2 570 M 2 570 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,9x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 27 392 M 29 035 M 29 035 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,53x
EV / Sales 2023 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 20 056
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 110,75 €
Average target price 112,01 €
Spread / Average Target 1,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER14.26%29 297
S&P GLOBAL, INC.0.85%109 445
RELX PLC11.41%57 924
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION6.72%57 436
MSCI, INC.11.20%41 363
EQUIFAX INC.3.28%24 736