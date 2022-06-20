Wolters Kluwer : CT Corporation expert to speak at Society for Corporate Governance conference

Dan Lias will review Delaware law requirements and outline the role of corporate secretaries in books and records demands

Dan Lias, a Transactional Business Consultant with Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation, will present during this year's Society for Corporate Governance National Conference with a panel - Books and Records Demands: Corp Secretary's Primer - to be held in Breakout 1 at the Hilton Chicago on Wednesday, June 22 at 3:20 PM CT.

Lias' presentation will review Delaware law requirements, outline the role of corporate secretaries in shareholder derivative suits and records demands, and offer steps that businesses can take to protect themselves against potential compliance infractions. Possessing years of experience working on entity management and Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) related matters, Lias provides CT Corporation clients guidance on emerging trends involving due diligence, searches and filings.

Founded in 1946, the Society for Corporate Governance, Inc., is a U.S.-based non-profit organization comprised principally of corporate secretaries and business executives in governance, ethics and compliance functions at public, private and not-for-profit organizations. It has more than 700 governance professional members.