  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Wolters Kluwer
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
07:27 2022-06-20 am EDT
85.76 EUR   -0.79%
07:14aWOLTERS KLUWER : CT Corporation expert to speak at Society for Corporate Governance conference
PU
06/17Wolters Kluwer Technology Expert to Offer Insights on Cryptocurrency Risk Assessment Benefits at ABA Regulatory Compliance Conference
BU
06/17Wolters Kluwer named one of America's best employers for diversity by Forbes for 5th straight year
AQ
Wolters Kluwer : CT Corporation expert to speak at Society for Corporate Governance conference

06/20/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Dan Lias will review Delaware law requirements and outline the role of corporate secretaries in books and records demands

Dan Lias, a Transactional Business Consultant with Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation, will present during this year's Society for Corporate Governance National Conference with a panel - Books and Records Demands: Corp Secretary's Primer - to be held in Breakout 1 at the Hilton Chicago on Wednesday, June 22 at 3:20 PM CT.

Organizations navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape can also visit booth 12 to consult with a CT Corporation expert or learn more about the company's award-winning business compliance solutions.

Lias' presentation will review Delaware law requirements, outline the role of corporate secretaries in shareholder derivative suits and records demands, and offer steps that businesses can take to protect themselves against potential compliance infractions. Possessing years of experience working on entity management and Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) related matters, Lias provides CT Corporation clients guidance on emerging trends involving due diligence, searches and filings.

Founded in 1946, the Society for Corporate Governance, Inc., is a U.S.-based non-profit organization comprised principally of corporate secretaries and business executives in governance, ethics and compliance functions at public, private and not-for-profit organizations. It has more than 700 governance professional members. Compliance professionals interested in learning how CT Corporation's hCue entity management system or expanded business license services are streamlining clients' compliance processes can visit booth 12 at the Chicago Hilton from June 21- 24.

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes.
About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal & regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

