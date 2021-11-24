Log in
Wolters Kluwer Celebrates Record Chartis RiskTech100® Results

11/24/2021 | 04:01am EST
Wolters Kluwer triumphs across regulatory reporting, liquidity risk, regulatory intelligence and tax processing in Chartis RiskTech100® Rankings

Wolters Kluwer has enjoyed its most successful year ever in the widely followed Chartis RiskTech100® report.

The company has been named this year's Category Winner in four areas - Regulatory Reporting – Banking, Liquidity Risk, Regulatory Intelligence and OpsTech – Tax Processing. This comprehensive and independent study of the world’s leading risk and compliance technology companies is compiled by Chartis Research, part of Infopro Digital, publishers of Risk.net and WatersTechnology.

Notably, this is the tenth time in eleven years that Wolters Kluwer has achieved the Regulatory Reporting honor and the third year running that Wolters Kluwer has received the Liquidity Risk award. It is the second year running that Wolters Kluwer has won the Tax Processing accolade, and the first time it has won the Regulatory Intelligence award. Wolters Kluwer is ranked #7 overall in the RiskTech100® this year, and also ranks #2 for Customer Satisfaction within the top ten.

“In a market environment in which compliance and regulation are ever-evolving, it’s vital that financial firms stay abreast of developments,” said Phil Mackenzie, Research Principal at Chartis. ‘Wolters Kluwer’s strength in regulatory reporting – reflected in its category wins – continues to complement its ongoing strength in risk and integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions.”

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,200 people worldwide.

About Chartis Research:

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis’ goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.


© Business Wire 2021
