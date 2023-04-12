Advanced search
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:05:54 2023-04-12 am EDT
120.85 EUR   +1.00%
10:34aWolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions offers insights on eVault capabilities
BU
04/11European Midday Briefing: Traders Gear for Busy Week of Data, U.S. Earnings
DJ
04/06Share Buyback Transaction Details March 30 – April 5, 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions offers insights on eVault capabilities

04/12/2023 | 10:34am EDT
eAsset management is critical to tracking digital loans and providing a digital chain of custody and evidence

Tim Yalich, Head of Automotive Strategy, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, has shared his insights on the adoption of digital capabilities in auto lending. There has been considerable uptake in recent years, particularly on the consumer-facing side of digitized processes, Yalich argues, although some retailers continue to be inhibited by concerns over the legality and enforceability of electronically signed documents as secure assets.

That perception extends to questioning how electronically signed documents are stored and managed in a way that ensures they retain the same legal enforceability as paper — via eVaults — and understanding what elements are essential in using eVaults to ensure that level of enforceability. The insights feature in a recently published article, “Why All eVaults are Not Created Equal,” in AutoSuccessOnline.com.

Considering the number of eVault platforms available now, it’s no longer enough to just store everything electronically in an eVault, he contends. Yet it is critical for lenders to incorporate an eAsset management capability to properly store and manage one’s financial assets “in a way that supports originators, warehouse lenders, custodians and investors, along with servicers to close, manage and monetize digital assets.”

“Today’s leading solutions are purpose-built to deliver digital asset certainty, which is the assurance that digital loans are created, stored and assigned in full accordance with all compliance standards for the industry, while maintaining the highest level of legal enforceability throughout a digital loan’s lifecycle,” Yalich writes.

He notes that eAsset management of financial assets requires much more than the “secure storage” elements of an eVault, namely, encryption, tamper evidence, access controls and access logs. eAsset management also includes the ability to assign and transfer control over a financial asset with a tamper-sealed registry of the history of control.

Yalich is bullish on industry efforts that complement lenders’ increasing digitization of back-end functionality with consumer-facing processes, but he says a fully compliant, contactless digital loan experience requires these critical components.“With the adoption of this technology, auto lenders and their dealership partners will ensure they are providing the efficient experience that consumers want today, while also remaining in compliance with new and evolving regulations built for a digital economy,” he adds.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 626 M 6 141 M 6 141 M
Net income 2023 981 M 1 071 M 1 071 M
Net Debt 2023 2 433 M 2 656 M 2 656 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,9x
Yield 2023 1,77%
Capitalization 29 501 M 32 199 M 32 199 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,68x
EV / Sales 2024 5,42x
Nbr of Employees 20 056
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 119,65 €
Average target price 113,71 €
Spread / Average Target -4,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER22.39%32 199
S&P GLOBAL, INC.2.08%109 681
RELX PLC14.82%61 963
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION12.51%61 145
MSCI, INC.13.87%42 407
EQUIFAX INC.1.75%24 717
