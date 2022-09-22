Advanced search
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  09:25 2022-09-22 am EDT
100.10 EUR   -0.84%
09:08aWolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions to present “Disruption Continuum for Auto Finance” webinar
BU
08:29aShare Buyback Transaction Details September 15 – September 21, 2022
GL
08:29aShare Buyback Transaction Details September 15 – September 21, 2022
GL
Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions to present “Disruption Continuum for Auto Finance” webinar

09/22/2022 | 09:08am EDT
Auto Finance News hosted event to feature insights from Wolters Kluwer experts on auto finance e-commerce

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions will present a webinar, “The Disruption Continuum: Auto Financers Shift into a Digital-first Era,” to explore the growing adoption of digital-based transactions, from 2-3 pm EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Presenters include Wolters Kluwer’s Tim Yalich, Head of Automotive Strategy, and Erin McCarty, Senior Director of Product Management. They will share key trends and perspectives on how automotive finance is taking the next steps on a “journey of disruption” from paper to digital transactions as part of an industry transformation.

Hosted by Auto Finance News magazine, the event will explore industry best practices and automation advances that are helping automotive lenders improve their processes, minimize manual errors, speed workflows, secure vehicle titling perfection, and reduce risk. Those advances are promoting enhanced, timelier compliance management, as technology continues to reshape the landscape for financial institutions—with a steady increase in e-commerce driving the need for a complete, end-to-end purchasing experience.

“The automotive purchasing and financing process has traditionally been a very hands-on, in-person, time-intensive experience,” notes Yalich. “But in recent years, the automotive marketplace has undergone a technological evolution. Current automotive lending approaches, burdened by a disconnected, inefficient ecosystem, are no longer sufficient in an increasingly digital world.”

The presenters will share results from the most recent Wolters Kluwer’s Auto Finance Digital Transformation Index—a measure of directional trends and adoption rates of U.S. digital loan execution workflows specific to automotive eContracting—which showed a nearly 80 percent increase in digital transactions since the first quarter in 2021. The increased activity in digitization is still skyrocketing, according to the Index results, even with new and used car sales considerably lower than what was projected for 2022.

“Today, automotive customers increasingly seek out a mostly digital automotive buying experience that is convenient, fast, touchless, and hassle-free – not hours wasted in a lobby in the dealership, waiting for loan approvals and paperwork to sign,” says Yalich, who notes that borrowers, dealerships, originators, warehouse lenders, investors, and even servicers are looking to technology platform providers to help them digitalize more of their processes.

“To meet this growing demand, traditional ecosystem players have a choice. They can either leap forward today – or become irrelevant tomorrow,” he explains. “Given expected market trends, the time to digitally transform is now.”

The event registration page includes further details.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ eOriginal™ suite of purpose-built, digital lending offerings helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication and an electronic vault. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division’s legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WOLTERS KLUWER
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 332 M 5 264 M 5 264 M
Net income 2022 881 M 870 M 870 M
Net Debt 2022 2 406 M 2 376 M 2 376 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,2x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 24 977 M 24 661 M 24 661 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 19 776
Free-Float 97,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 100,95 €
Average target price 103,63 €
Spread / Average Target 2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER-2.56%24 661
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-29.04%111 682
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-3.91%52 420
RELX PLC-7.12%48 345
MSCI, INC.-28.26%35 387
EQUIFAX INC.-39.65%21 627