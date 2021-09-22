Wolters Kluwer : Corporate Vision Names Wolters Kluwer's Ann Roberson Technology Operations Executive Leader of the Year

Corporate Vision magazine has named Wolters Kluwer’s Ann Roberson its inaugural Technology Operations Executive Leader of the Year in its widely followed Technology Innovator Awards, 2021. Roberson is Vice President of Operations for Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division.

The award recognizes excellence and innovation in the field of technology operations and was judged by the expert editorial panel at Corporate Vision. The publication’s awards are free to enter and judged on merit alone. Corporate Vision, which enjoys a global readership of more than 155,000 business leaders, is published by AI Global Media, the international media group founded in 2010.

Roberson joined Wolters Kluwer GRC in 1995 and has held a number of senior positions with the company. She presently runs the team responsible for the fulfillment of search, file, print and document management requests to help organizations establish and maintain compliant legal entities and lien rights, helping financial institutions process compliant loan documentation.

“This award is a testament to the tireless work of Ann as a leader and mentor of an exceptional team. Her commitment to excellence and innovation is evident to all who benefit from her unique ability to build strong partnerships with transparency and accountability,” commented Sandeep Sacheti, Executive Vice President, Customer Information Management and Operational Excellence, Wolters Kluwer GRC. “Ann leverages her team of experts along with an extensive network of external service providers and automation to flawlessly execute millions of transactions each year contributing to our industry leading Net Promoter Score® for her business partners. On behalf of Wolters Kluwer GRC I’d like to express my gratitude to the judges at Corporate Vision for independently recognizing Ann’s indisputable leadership qualities.”

Wolters Kluwer GRC provides an array of expert solutions for legal and banking professionals to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk and increase efficiency. Its legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation, the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance, and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, the global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, meanwhile, is a trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR), is a multi award-winning leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,200 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005059/en/