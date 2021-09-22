Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Wolters Kluwer
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wolters Kluwer : Corporate Vision Names Wolters Kluwer's Ann Roberson Technology Operations Executive Leader of the Year

09/22/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Vision magazine has named Wolters Kluwer’s Ann Roberson its inaugural Technology Operations Executive Leader of the Year in its widely followed Technology Innovator Awards, 2021. Roberson is Vice President of Operations for Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division.

The award recognizes excellence and innovation in the field of technology operations and was judged by the expert editorial panel at Corporate Vision. The publication’s awards are free to enter and judged on merit alone. Corporate Vision, which enjoys a global readership of more than 155,000 business leaders, is published by AI Global Media, the international media group founded in 2010.

Roberson joined Wolters Kluwer GRC in 1995 and has held a number of senior positions with the company. She presently runs the team responsible for the fulfillment of search, file, print and document management requests to help organizations establish and maintain compliant legal entities and lien rights, helping financial institutions process compliant loan documentation.

“This award is a testament to the tireless work of Ann as a leader and mentor of an exceptional team. Her commitment to excellence and innovation is evident to all who benefit from her unique ability to build strong partnerships with transparency and accountability,” commented Sandeep Sacheti, Executive Vice President, Customer Information Management and Operational Excellence, Wolters Kluwer GRC. “Ann leverages her team of experts along with an extensive network of external service providers and automation to flawlessly execute millions of transactions each year contributing to our industry leading Net Promoter Score® for her business partners. On behalf of Wolters Kluwer GRC I’d like to express my gratitude to the judges at Corporate Vision for independently recognizing Ann’s indisputable leadership qualities.”

Wolters Kluwer GRC provides an array of expert solutions for legal and banking professionals to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk and increase efficiency. Its legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation, the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance, and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, the global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, meanwhile, is a trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR), is a multi award-winning leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,200 people worldwide.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WOLTERS KLUWER
10:02aWOLTERS KLUWER : Corporate Vision Names Wolters Kluwer's Ann Roberson Technology Operation..
BU
09/21WOLTERS KLUWER : Presents “Top 10 Insurance Market Conduct Issues of 2020” Web..
BU
09/20WOLTERS KLUWER : ELM Solutions Experts Discuss Legal Spend Volatility in New Podcast
BU
09/16WOLTERS KLUWER : N.V., - Share Buyback Transaction Details September 9 - September 15, 202..
PU
09/16WOLTERS KLUWER : Earns Five 2021 Best in Biz International Awards
BU
09/16WOLTERS KLUWER : recognized with Gold Globee® in the 6th annual 2021 American Best in Busi..
BU
09/16WOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details September 9 - September 15, 2021
AQ
09/14WOLTERS KLUWER : Legacy Health Selects Wolters Kluwer to Standardize Medication Compoundin..
BU
09/14Legacy Health Selects Wolters Kluwer N.V. to Standardize Medication Compounding and Ens..
CI
09/13WOLTERS KLUWER : completes capital reduction
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WOLTERS KLUWER
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 691 M 5 503 M 5 503 M
Net income 2021 704 M 826 M 826 M
Net Debt 2021 2 241 M 2 629 M 2 629 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,0x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 25 227 M 29 561 M 29 592 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,86x
EV / Sales 2022 5,59x
Nbr of Employees 18 670
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 97,12 €
Average target price 86,52 €
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Frans J. G. M. Cremers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jeanette Horan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER40.63%29 561
S&P GLOBAL INC.35.43%107 240
RELX PLC23.85%58 406
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION43.03%57 661
MSCI INC.43.48%52 821
EQUIFAX INC.36.50%31 602