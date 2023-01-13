Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions' technology and thought leadership contributions honored by Best in Biz Awards

An independent panel of journalists recognized the company’s data leadership and innovative integrations

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions’ market-leading technology and thought leadership have continued to attract industry recognition – this time with a bronze “Company of the Year” plaudit bestowed by the 2022 Best in Biz Awards North America. The company’s ongoing thought leadership series, LegalVIEW Insights, was also celebrated as “Marketing Campaign of the Year” by an independent panel of journalists hailing from some of the media’s most distinguished publications.

ELM Solutions’ award-winning submission to Best in Biz North America’s “Company of the Year: Business-to-Business” category highlighted the successful launch of the TyMetrix360° Office Companion module, which allows users of the company’s SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution to manage matter related emails, documents, and notes directly from Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel, or PowerPoint. It also touted another pivotal 2022 milestone that saw ELM Solutions’ expansive LegalVIEW database cross the threshold of more than $155 billion in real legal invoice data, powering AI-based solutions such as the company’s LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer spend management solution to even greater degrees of nuance and accuracy.

The same database provides the foundation for ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW Insights thought leadership program. A series of quarterly reports offering in-depth analysis of such pivotal topics as law firm vendor usage or the effect of very large matters on outside legal costs, the LegalVIEW Insights program has been celebrated by the Best in Biz North America panel with a bronze “Marketing Campaign of the Year” award.

“At a time of great change within the legal industry, I would like to offer my sincerest thanks to the judges of the 2022 Best in Biz Awards North America for honoring ELM Solutions’ ongoing efforts to provide our clients with the innovative technologies and market-leading intelligence they require to thrive throughout 2023 and beyond,” said Barry Ader, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

Now in its twelfth year, the Best in Biz Awards is an independent business awards program judged entirely by editors and reporters hailing from leading publications across the globe. The 2022 panel includes judges based at publications such as AdWeek, Forbes, and Smart Business magazine.

ELM Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer GRC, is a market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust its innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes.

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions was named a leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment. The company’s award-winning products include Passport®, one of the highest rated ELM solutions in the latest Hyperion MarketView™ Legal Market Intelligence Report and TyMetrix® 360°, the industry’s leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution. CLM Matrix, meanwhile, was named a “strong performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 report. ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW® portfolio of legal analytics solutions is based upon the industry’s largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $155 billion in invoices.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

