    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:19:40 2023-01-13 am EST
98.66 EUR   +0.65%
10:08aWolters Kluwer ELM Solutions' technology and thought leadership contributions honored by Best in Biz Awards
BU
01/12Wolters Kluwer Global Events Management team wins Gold in 12th annual Best in Biz awards
AQ
01/12Share Buyback Transaction Details January 5 – 11, 2023
GL
Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions' technology and thought leadership contributions honored by Best in Biz Awards

01/13/2023 | 10:08am EST
An independent panel of journalists recognized the company’s data leadership and innovative integrations

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions’ market-leading technology and thought leadership have continued to attract industry recognition – this time with a bronze “Company of the Year” plaudit bestowed by the 2022 Best in Biz Awards North America. The company’s ongoing thought leadership series, LegalVIEW Insights, was also celebrated as “Marketing Campaign of the Year” by an independent panel of journalists hailing from some of the media’s most distinguished publications.

ELM Solutions’ award-winning submission to Best in Biz North America’s “Company of the Year: Business-to-Business” category highlighted the successful launch of the TyMetrix360° Office Companion module, which allows users of the company’s SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution to manage matter related emails, documents, and notes directly from Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel, or PowerPoint. It also touted another pivotal 2022 milestone that saw ELM Solutions’ expansive LegalVIEW database cross the threshold of more than $155 billion in real legal invoice data, powering AI-based solutions such as the company’s LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer spend management solution to even greater degrees of nuance and accuracy.

The same database provides the foundation for ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW Insights thought leadership program. A series of quarterly reports offering in-depth analysis of such pivotal topics as law firm vendor usage or the effect of very large matters on outside legal costs, the LegalVIEW Insights program has been celebrated by the Best in Biz North America panel with a bronze “Marketing Campaign of the Year” award.

“At a time of great change within the legal industry, I would like to offer my sincerest thanks to the judges of the 2022 Best in Biz Awards North America for honoring ELM Solutions’ ongoing efforts to provide our clients with the innovative technologies and market-leading intelligence they require to thrive throughout 2023 and beyond,” said Barry Ader, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

Now in its twelfth year, the Best in Biz Awards is an independent business awards program judged entirely by editors and reporters hailing from leading publications across the globe. The 2022 panel includes judges based at publications such as AdWeek, Forbes, and Smart Business magazine.

ELM Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer GRC, is a market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust its innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes.

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions was named a leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment. The company’s award-winning products include Passport®, one of the highest rated ELM solutions in the latest Hyperion MarketView™ Legal Market Intelligence Report and TyMetrix® 360°, the industry’s leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution. CLM Matrix, meanwhile, was named a “strong performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 report. ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW® portfolio of legal analytics solutions is based upon the industry’s largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $155 billion in invoices.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 386 M 5 825 M 5 825 M
Net income 2022 881 M 953 M 953 M
Net Debt 2022 2 455 M 2 655 M 2 655 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 24 370 M 26 360 M 26 360 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,98x
EV / Sales 2023 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 19 776
Free-Float 96,4%
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 98,02 €
Average target price 108,30 €
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER0.27%26 360
S&P GLOBAL, INC.8.69%119 819
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION0.87%55 955
RELX PLC2.80%54 607
MSCI, INC.8.36%40 303
EQUIFAX INC.9.86%26 472