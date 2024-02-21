Wolters Kluwer: EPS up 10% in 2023

Wolters Kluwer reports a 10% increase in adjusted EPS to 4.55 euros for 2023, with adjusted operating margin up 0.3 points to 26.4% on sales of 5.58 billion euros, up 6% organically.



The Dutch publishing group will propose a total dividend up 15% to 2.08 euros per share for the past year, and has announced share buybacks of up to one billion euros for 2024 (of which 100 million have already been carried out).



For the year ahead, it expects 'good organic growth and a further improvement in its adjusted operating margin, with an increase in adjusted EPS burdened by higher financing costs and taxes'.



