    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  08:35:14 2023-05-12 am EDT
110.00 EUR   +0.32%
08:09aWolters Kluwer Experts to Share Insights at 2023 Risk Americas Conference
BU
05/12WOLTERS KLUWER : Final dividend
FA
05/11Share Buyback Transaction Details May 4 – May 10, 2023
GL
Wolters Kluwer Experts to Share Insights at 2023 Risk Americas Conference

05/12/2023 | 08:09am EDT
Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting executives will offer banks perspective on achieving a holistic approach to risk management

Experts from Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR) will offer insights at the 12th Annual Risk Americas Conference on May 23-24, at 360 Madison Avenue in New York City.

Bill Collette, Director of Market Development for Wolters Kluwer FRR, will be a featured speaker for the session, “Applying FTP to Drive Better Business Decisions,” at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. His session will delve into how financial institutions can foster improvements in financial results through the application of Funds Transfer Pricing capabilities to one’s balance sheet. FTP methodologies enable organizations with capabilities from enhanced loan and deposit pricing and retention capabilities to managing rate movements in forecasting. These capabilities give institutions the right reports and analyses to assess progress, thereby further empowering better decision-making capabilities for their business.

Earlier that day, Rami Entin, Business Systems Director for Wolters Kluwer FFR, will host a luncheon roundtable at 12:40 p.m. entitled “ESG – Sustainable Finance Challenges.” On Wednesday, May 24, Entin will moderate the Market & Finance Risk Trends stream.

Risk Americas is a major financial risk, regulation, and innovation convention and hosted by the Center for Financial Professionals (CeFPro®). Attendees receive in-depth thought leadership through four separate workstreams that include Advanced Models & Risk Trends; Non-Financial Risk; Market & Financial Risk Trends; and ESG & Climate Risk. Wolters Kluwer is a co-sponsor of this year’s event. Registration is available at the Risk Americas website.

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of the company’s Corporate Performance & ESG division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. It supports regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own board of directors.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WOLTERS KLUWER
08:09aWolters Kluwer Experts to Share Insights at 2023 Risk Americas Conference
BU
05/12WOLTERS KLUWER : Final dividend
FA
05/11Share Buyback Transaction Details May 4 – May 10, 2023
GL
05/10Wolters Kluwer Expands CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management Capabilities to Hel..
CI
05/10Wolters Kluwer 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions
GL
05/10Wolters Kluwer 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions
AQ
05/10Wolters Kluwer N.V. Approves Final Dividend for 2022, Payable in June 6, 2023
CI
05/10Wolters Kluwer N.V. Announces Bertrand Bodson Not Available for Re-Election to the Boar..
CI
05/10Transcript : Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/09Wolters Kluwer offers risk and compliance insights on recent bank failures
BU
Analyst Recommendations on WOLTERS KLUWER
Financials
Sales 2023 5 610 M 6 126 M 6 126 M
Net income 2023 972 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
Net Debt 2023 2 429 M 2 652 M 2 652 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,1x
Yield 2023 1,90%
Capitalization 27 287 M 29 795 M 29 795 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,30x
EV / Sales 2024 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 20 056
Free-Float 95,6%
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 110,85 €
Average target price 113,99 €
Spread / Average Target 2,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER13.39%29 795
S&P GLOBAL, INC.8.13%115 577
RELX PLC9.09%59 183
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION7.39%57 931
MSCI, INC.1.12%37 662
EQUIFAX INC.4.65%24 979
