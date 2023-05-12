Wolters Kluwer Experts to Share Insights at 2023 Risk Americas Conference

Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting executives will offer banks perspective on achieving a holistic approach to risk management

Experts from Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR) will offer insights at the 12th Annual Risk Americas Conference on May 23-24, at 360 Madison Avenue in New York City.

Bill Collette, Director of Market Development for Wolters Kluwer FRR, will be a featured speaker for the session, “Applying FTP to Drive Better Business Decisions,” at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. His session will delve into how financial institutions can foster improvements in financial results through the application of Funds Transfer Pricing capabilities to one’s balance sheet. FTP methodologies enable organizations with capabilities from enhanced loan and deposit pricing and retention capabilities to managing rate movements in forecasting. These capabilities give institutions the right reports and analyses to assess progress, thereby further empowering better decision-making capabilities for their business.

Earlier that day, Rami Entin, Business Systems Director for Wolters Kluwer FFR, will host a luncheon roundtable at 12:40 p.m. entitled “ESG – Sustainable Finance Challenges.” On Wednesday, May 24, Entin will moderate the Market & Finance Risk Trends stream.

Risk Americas is a major financial risk, regulation, and innovation convention and hosted by the Center for Financial Professionals (CeFPro®). Attendees receive in-depth thought leadership through four separate workstreams that include Advanced Models & Risk Trends; Non-Financial Risk; Market & Financial Risk Trends; and ESG & Climate Risk. Wolters Kluwer is a co-sponsor of this year’s event. Registration is available at the Risk Americas website.

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of the company’s Corporate Performance & ESG division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. It supports regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own board of directors.

