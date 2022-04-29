Wolters Kluwer FRR Expert to Speak at 2022 Risk Americas Conference

Bill Collette to expound on elements of a sound financial reporting infrastructure for decisioning and analytics

Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR) Director of Market Development Bill Collette will present insights in a session, “Ensuring Robustness of Infrastructure to Support Decisions and Analytics” at the 2022 Risk Americas conference, May 10-11, at the Marriott Downtown in New York City. Collette’s commentary will take place at 1:10 pm EDT May 11 as part of a Tech and Innovation conference session.

The session will look at ways that financial institutions can drive improvements in financial results by ensuring greater consistency across finance, risk and reporting applications and empowering better decisioning across all levels of an organization through a focus on greater transparency and granularity, together with an appropriate balance between risk versus reward calculations.

Risk Americas is North America’s leading financial risk, regulation, and innovation convention and hosted by the Center for Financial Professionals (CeFPro). Attendees receive in-depth thought leadership through four separate workstreams that includes Tech and Innovation, Op Risk, Market Trends, and a new Interactive workstream moderated by industry professionals. Wolters Kluwer is a co-sponsor of this year’s event. Registration is available at the Risk Americas website.

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of the company’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. These solutions support regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own boards of directors.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer FRR’s OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting combines bank data into a single source of data to ensure consistency, reconciliation and accuracy and includes Wolters Kluwer’s Regulatory Update Service. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ OneSumX® for Regulatory Change Management solution, meanwhile, tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution. The division’s legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

