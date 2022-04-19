Wolters Kluwer : First Wave of Wolters Kluwer's Enablon Vision Platform Rolled Out for The Red Sea Project

The Red Sea Development Company launches company-wide data enterprise software system to automate manual tools and processes currently used by Health and Safety function

April 18, 2022 - The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism project, announced today that it has successfully implemented the first wave of Enablon modules on a journey to integrate, automate and streamline Governance, Risk, Compliance, Health and Safety, Environment and Sustainability, Business Continuity and Internal Audit practices across the organisation.

Wolters Kluwer's Enablon was selected based on its industry-leading position as a provider of integrated software solutions. The project was initiated in January of 2021, and after a lengthy design and consultation process lasting 15 months, the team has now launched the integrated solution.

"We began this journey at the height of the global pandemic, with the aim of integrating several of our risk and control functions. The main objective was to enhance monitoring, reporting and alignment across the multiple functions involved in the delivery of standard setting health and safety practices. The rollout has arrived at an opportune time, with manpower at site exceeding 16,000 TRSDC employees and contractors," said John Pagano, CEO of The Red Sea Development Company.

"This was a largescale implementation project which engaged multiple internal and external stakeholders. I would like to congratulate all those involved for the successful completion of the first phase, which supports TRSDC in achieving its ambitions as a global leader in responsible development," added Pagano.

Together with management consultants Ernst & Young, Wolters Kluwer as the software provider and Wipro as the implementation consultant, TRSDC established a committee who oversaw the progress and implementation of the solution.

"Enablon is excited to partner with The Red Sea Development Company on such an important and ambitious project", said Laurent Dechaux, Vice President and Managing Director with Wolters Kluwer Enablon. "Our Enablon Vision Platform offers TRSDC a full 360-degree view of risk, addressing the Environmental, Health and Safety challenges of the project. We are happy to help TRSDC deliver deep impact where it matters most while remaining responsible, productive, and safe through innovative technology."

"TRSDC was indeed a pioneer in conceptualizing the alignment between its risk and controls functions, utilizing the strength of Enablon to bring together Governance, Risk, Compliance, Health and Safety, Environment and Sustainability, Business Continuity and Internal Audit. Throughout the 15-month implementation period, our priority was to ensure TRSDC requirements are met with focus on future adoption and value," said a representative from Ernst & Young.

Given the remote location of many of the sites under development at The Red Sea Project (TRSP), a key advantage of utilizing Enablon's solution is the system's capability to be used in an offline mode, allowing incident data or inspection and audit reports to be prepared and then uploaded once the device is connected to the network. Equally beneficial is the mobile phone application, which is user-friendly for employees logging data on the move.

Selected representatives from the TRSDC Health and Safety team received technical training from the system engineers. This prepared site teams with the knowledge to not only use the system, but also to cascade training down to all contractors and Red Sea personnel who have been identified as Enablon users.

Additional features are being assessed in efforts to continue to automate and enhance operations through the Enablon integrated platform. The system will also be rolled out for AMAALA and the growing number of projects in the TRSDC portfolio.

TRSP has already passed significant milestones and work is on track to welcome the first guests by the beginning of next year, when the first hotels will open. Phase one, which includes 16 hotels in total, will complete by the end of 2023.

Upon completion in 2030, The Red Sea Project will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include an international airport, luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, and leisure facilities.