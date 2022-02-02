Wolters Kluwer GRC Wins Multiple Best Place to Work Accolades

Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division has won a raft of independently judged accolades, recognizing it as a “Great Place to Work.” The awards, all free to enter programs decided by independent editorial panels, celebrate Wolters Kluwer GRC as a global employer that values its staff, recognizes and promotes talent from within and fosters a collaborative, inclusive and high-performing culture.

The division enjoyed a record year for employee engagement awards and was recognized for both its legal services and banking and regulatory compliance business lines, winning the following:

Corporate Vision : Global Legal Technology Employer of the Year, Technology Innovator Awards, 2021

: Global Legal Technology Employer of the Year, Technology Innovator Awards, 2021 Corporate Vision : Global Financial Technology Employer of the Year, Technology Innovator Awards, 2021

: Global Financial Technology Employer of the Year, Technology Innovator Awards, 2021 Corporate Vision : Global Employer of the Year, Legal Solutions Technology, Global Business Awards, 2021

: Global Employer of the Year, Legal Solutions Technology, Global Business Awards, 2021 Wealth & Finance International : FinTech Global Employer of the Year, 2021

: FinTech Global Employer of the Year, 2021 The New World Report : Employer of the Year, Software & Technology Awards, 2021

: Employer of the Year, Software & Technology Awards, 2021 The New World Report: Employer of the Year, Information Services, North America Business Elite Awards, 2021

Corporate Vision magazine, with a worldwide circulation of more than 155,000 business leaders and experts, and The New World Report are both published by AI Global Media, the international business publisher founded in 2010. Wealth & Finance International, meanwhile, is a global publication providing news, comment and analysis to more than 130,000 financial professionals each month.

The awards follow news that Wolters Kluwer was named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota in the Star Tribune 2021 Top Workplaces survey. The prestigious program recognizes the most progressive workplaces in Minnesota and is based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction.

“These highly competitive Best Place to Work awards reflect our commitment to providing our valued employees with a collaborative and inclusive environment in which talent is nurtured, challenged and rewarded,” commented Jan Schreur, Vice President of Human Resources for Wolters Kluwer GRC. “I am incredibly proud of how our teams prioritize client interests and, as we grow, we will continue to be an inspirational place for talented professionals to build a career. On behalf of Wolters Kluwer GRC I would like to sincerely thank all the awarding panels for these greatly appreciated honors.”

Wolters Kluwer GRC provides an array of expert solutions for legal and banking professionals to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk and increase efficiency. Its legal services businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation, the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance, and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, the global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, meanwhile, is a trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR) is a multi award-winning leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions.

