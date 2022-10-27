Advanced search
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
10/27 2022
106.45 EUR   -0.47%
Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets executives to present a path to equitable and improved patient care at the Global Digital Health Summit

10/27/2022
Cathy Wolfe, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets, and Ruchi Tushir, Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets India, to discuss the necessity of digital healthcare adoption

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, announces that Cathy Wolfe and Ruchi Tushir will present on the dramatic impact of digital health tools for clinicians at Global Digital Health Summit. This year’s summit, themed “Digital Health for All,” will examine how digitalization is transforming healthcare and feature dignitaries like Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office, Government of India.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers, and the next generation of healthcare providers in effective decision-making and consistent outcomes across healthcare. The company focuses on clinical effectiveness, research and learning, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions.

Cathy Wolfe and Ruchi Tushir will focus on the ways in which digital solutions are improving the quality of and access to healthcare. They will each show that digitalization will help each patient get the right care at the right time thus leading to better outcomes. Cathy and Ruchi will provide recommendations on how India can improve the health of its population by incorporating evidence-based digital health tools into its standards for clinicians.

“The shortage of doctors in India means that a significant number of citizens lack access to quality healthcare. Study after study shows that the use of clinical decision support tools helps fill that gap and improves health outcomes across populations. In India and throughout the world, the value of these tools transcends advanced technology, it is about the evidence-based content that saves lives every day,” says Cathy Wolfe, CEO and President of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets.

“The importance of adopting and training clinicians on digital solutions cannot be overstated. In addition to superior diagnostic tools, digital solutions help clinicians be more effective and improve the patient experience throughout their care journey,” says Ruchi Tushir, Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets India.

“Digital Health is now the default operating system of healthcare. India can lead the way to establish a systematic approach to digitalization. This will ensure quality healthcare for all. I am thrilled to have Cathy Wolfe and Ruchi Tushir share their vast expertise at the Global Digital Health Summit as they each demonstrate how digital healthcare products improve and save lives,” says Rajendra Pratap Gupta, author of the book Digital Health – Truly Transformational and chair of the Global Digital Health Summit.

Session Title: Return on Investment in Digital Health

Keynote: Cathy Wolfe, President and CEO, Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets

Date/Time: Friday, October 28, 11:30 – 1:00 pm IST

Session Title: Adoption of Digital Health across the Continuum of Care

Panelists include: Ruchi Tushir, Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets India

Date/Time: 3:00 – 4:00 pm IST

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit www.wolterskluwer.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
