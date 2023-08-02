WOLTERS KLUWER : H1 results a bull's (A)I

Equities WKL NL0000395903
|Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11:35:13 2023-08-02 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|112.50 EUR
|-0.79%
|+0.13%
|+15.08%
|05:28pm
|01:00pm
|CI
Today at 11:28 am
Chart Wolters Kluwer
Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer specializes in publishing books, works, reviews, press, softwares and digital contents. Net sales break down by market as follows: - tax and accounting (32.2%): A3 Software, ADDISON, ATX, CCH, CCH AnswerConnect, CCH Axcess, CCH Axcess iQ, CCH Axcess Validate, CCH Axcess Workflow, CCH iFirm, CCH Integrator, CCH OneClick, CCH PinPoint, CCH ProSystem fx, CCH Tagetik, Genya, PFX Engagement, TeamMate and Twinfield brands; - health (26.6%) AudioDigest, Emmi, Health Language, Lexicomp, Lippincott, Medi-Span, Ovid, POC Advisor, Sentri7, Simplifi 797, SoleSource, UpToDate and UpToDate Advanced; - governance, risk and compliance (24.4%): BizFilings, CASH Suite, ComplianceOne, CT Corporation, eOriginal, Expere, GainsKeeper, LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer, Lien Solutions, OneSumX, Passport, TSoftPlus and TyMetrix 360°; - legal and regulatory (16.8%): CaseWorx, CGE, Enablon, InView, Iter, Jogtár, Jura, Kleos, Legal Intelligence, Legal Monitoring, Legisway, LEX, Navigator, NotaioNext, ONE, Progman, RBSource, Schulinck, Simpledo, VitalLaw and Wolters Kluwer Online. The group's contents are marketed under the form of publishing on paper, electronic flow and CD-Roms. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (3.7%), Europe (24.9%), North America (63.7%), Asia/Pacific (6.1%) and other (1.6%).
Calendar
02:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Wolters Kluwer
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
113.40EUR
Average target price
122.83EUR
Spread / Average Target
+8.32%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Professional Information Services
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+15.08%
|30 372 M $
|+4.02%
|24 815 M $
|+16.04%
|43 178 M $
|+8.38%
|16 540 M $
|+39.39%
|15 369 M $
|-7.99%
|5 114 M $
|-42.87%
|2 624 M $
|-13.11%
|1 908 M $
|-1.22%
|1 667 M $
|-2.74%
|1 313 M $