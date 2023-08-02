  1. Markets
  5. Wolters Kluwer : H1 results a bull's (A)I
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11:25:13 2023-08-02 am EDT
112.50 EUR -0.79% +0.13% +15.08%
05:28pm WOLTERS KLUWER : H1 results a bull's (A)I
01:00pm Transcript : Wolters Kluwer N.V., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2023

WOLTERS KLUWER : H1 results a bull's (A)I

Today at 11:28 am

Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer specializes in publishing books, works, reviews, press, softwares and digital contents. Net sales break down by market as follows: - tax and accounting (32.2%): A3 Software, ADDISON, ATX, CCH, CCH AnswerConnect, CCH Axcess, CCH Axcess iQ, CCH Axcess Validate, CCH Axcess Workflow, CCH iFirm, CCH Integrator, CCH OneClick, CCH PinPoint, CCH ProSystem fx, CCH Tagetik, Genya, PFX Engagement, TeamMate and Twinfield brands; - health (26.6%) AudioDigest, Emmi, Health Language, Lexicomp, Lippincott, Medi-Span, Ovid, POC Advisor, Sentri7, Simplifi 797, SoleSource, UpToDate and UpToDate Advanced; - governance, risk and compliance (24.4%): BizFilings, CASH Suite, ComplianceOne, CT Corporation, eOriginal, Expere, GainsKeeper, LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer, Lien Solutions, OneSumX, Passport, TSoftPlus and TyMetrix 360°; - legal and regulatory (16.8%): CaseWorx, CGE, Enablon, InView, Iter, Jogtár, Jura, Kleos, Legal Intelligence, Legal Monitoring, Legisway, LEX, Navigator, NotaioNext, ONE, Progman, RBSource, Schulinck, Simpledo, VitalLaw and Wolters Kluwer Online. The group's contents are marketed under the form of publishing on paper, electronic flow and CD-Roms. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (3.7%), Europe (24.9%), North America (63.7%), Asia/Pacific (6.1%) and other (1.6%).
Sector
Professional Information Services
Calendar
02:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Wolters Kluwer

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
113.40EUR
Average target price
122.83EUR
Spread / Average Target
+8.32%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Other Professional Information Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER
Chart Analysis Wolters Kluwer
+15.08% 30 372 M $
EQUIFAX INC.
Chart Analysis Equifax Inc.
+4.02% 24 815 M $
MSCI, INC.
Chart Analysis MSCI, Inc.
+16.04% 43 178 M $
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.
Chart Analysis FactSet Research Systems, Inc.
+8.38% 16 540 M $
TRANSUNION
Chart Analysis TransUnion
+39.39% 15 369 M $
DUN & BRADSTREET HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc.
-7.99% 5 114 M $
CHINA SOUTHERN POWER GRID TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis China Southern Power Grid Technology Co.,Ltd
-42.87% 2 624 M $
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Chart Analysis John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
-13.11% 1 908 M $
GLOBALDATA PLC
Chart Analysis GlobalData Plc
-1.22% 1 667 M $
GRG METROLOGY & TEST GROUP CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis GRG Metrology & Test Group Co., Ltd.
-2.74% 1 313 M $
Other Professional Information Services
