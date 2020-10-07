Wolters Kluwer : Hosts 24th CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium Beginning October 15

Virtual conference to explore vital regulatory compliance issues in depth

Wolters Kluwer’s Compliance Solutions business will host its 24th annual CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium as a first-ever virtual event this year during three, half-day sessions beginning Thursday, October 15 and continuing on Wednesday, November 18 and Monday, December 7. This year’s Colloquium is offered as a complimentary event and features some of the top U.S. regulators and other leading regulatory compliance experts focusing on fair lending and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) compliance issues—as well as other related and trending regulatory developments—in a series of panel discussions and presentations.

Joining as featured speakers presenting insights and updates at this year’s Colloquium are Eric Belsky, the Federal Reserve Board; Luke Brown, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation; Patrice Ficklin, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; and Grovetta Gardineer, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Along with these presenters, a number of federal regulators, attorneys, bank CRA and fair lending compliance officers, community and civil rights group leaders, and other industry experts will speak at this year’s Colloquium. Each of the three Colloquium sessions will run from noon to 5 p.m. ET.

“The Colloquium provides an invaluable forum for bankers to hear directly from regulators and industry leaders about the most pressing implications around regulatory compliance issues in fair lending and CRA for their institutions,” said Timothy R. Burniston, Senior Advisor, Regulatory Strategy at Wolters Kluwer. “As the increasing scope and complexity of regulatory change continues, including significant changes for the CRA regulations and examination framework, attendees will leave this event better informed and prepared to manage these complex issues.”

Since its inception in 1996, the Colloquium has grown to become a prominent forum for bank and credit union compliance officers, state and federal banking regulators, risk managers, consultants, vendors and other industry players seeking deep insights on fair lending and CRA issues as they navigate increasingly complex regulatory and risk management challenges facing financial institutions today.

“The Colloquium brings together a tremendous range of expertise and depth on a variety of regulatory compliance issues facing U.S. banks and credit unions,” noted Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Compliance Solutions. “Given the challenges COVID-19 presents for in-person gatherings, we have made the investment to offer a virtual experience and eliminated registration charges for this year’s event, enabling new members of our community to participate in this critical industry forum. We are tremendously honored to have these top regulatory compliance experts contribute their insights and experiences at the Colloquium and look forward to the lively discussions that their presentations will surely generate.”

Sponsors of the 2020 Colloquium include the American Bankers Association and Independent Community Bankers of America. For more information, please visit Wolters Kluwer’s CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium website.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business. Compliance Solutions’ CRA Wiz and Fair Lending Wiz helps financial institutions manage cost and risks while managing their CRA and fair lending compliance obligations.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help U.S financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations, including customized offerings to address COVID-19 challenges. Compliance Solution’s Paycheck Protection Program Supported by TSoftPlus™ helps lenders’ customers access critical stimulus funding, and its COVID-19 Noteworthy Developments Bulletins aggregate COVID-19 related, global regulatory updates for the financial services industry. In addition, Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions’ iLien for Main Street helps lenders optimize their due diligence and lien management efforts when securing loans for small and medium-sized businesses under the Main Street Lending Program.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005031/en/