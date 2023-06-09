Advanced search
Wolters Kluwer Hosts Expert Panel Discussion at ABA Risk & Compliance Conference

06/09/2023 | 10:06am EDT
Session explores new Department of Justice Federal Sentencing Guidelines and tips for fostering a sound corporate compliance program

Regulatory compliance experts with Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions will present practical tips for banks on maturing traditional risk management and compliance programs by leveraging the Department of Justice (DOJ) Federal Sentencing Guidelines for Organizations. The insights will be shared during a breakfast panel session at the American Bankers Association’s 2023 Risk and Compliance Conference. “Uncovering Hidden Gems: The Best Guidance for Navigating Risk and Compliance That You've Never Heard Of,” will take place from 7:30 am to 8:15 am CDT Wednesday, June 14th at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Participants in this panel discussion from Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions include Thomas Grundy, Director; Mark Miller, Director; Seth Reimer, Manager; and Elaine Duffus, Senior Consultant.

"In 2017, the DOJ’s Criminal Division released a set of factors that were seen as helpful information for the compliance and legal communities, as it provided some clear expectations,” explains Grundy. “The updated version released in March 2023, titled 'Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs,' poses a series of probing questions for organizations to ask themselves to analyze the effectiveness of their compliance programs. In this session, we’ll discuss compliance management systems and how the three lines of defense model may be updated with the new guidance from the DOJ.”

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
