Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Wolters Kluwer    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Names Laurent Dechaux Enablon Vice President and Managing Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 11:23am EDT

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Names Laurent Dechaux
Enablon Vice President and Managing Director

September 9, 2020 – Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory today announced the appointment of Laurent Dechaux as Vice President and Managing Director of Enablon, effective October 6, 2020. Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business unit, is the world’s leading provider of Integrated Risk, Operational Risk and Environment, Health & Safety Management software. Mr. Dechaux succeeds Chris Joseph in this role. Mr. Joseph joined Enablon in 2015, and over the past five years has led the strategic expansion of the business as part of Wolters Kluwer. Mr. Joseph plans to return to his entrepreneurial roots, helping to lead emerging businesses in their next stages of development.

Mr. Dechaux is the right leader at the right time for Enablon, as the business continues its strong growth as the global leader. An established software industry leader, he has more than 25 years of experience as a technology company executive leading global organizations. With a passion for technology innovation that helps businesses optimize performance, Mr. Dechaux brings deep technology and operational expertise, leading teams at both Sage and Oracle in driving customer-focused innovation, solutions and services with a focus on cloud technologies and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) applications. 

Mr. Dechaux joins Wolters Kluwer and the Enablon business unit from Sage, where he served as Chief Executive Officer, France / Executive Vice President, Southern Europe. Prior, he held the position of Vice President, ERP Western Europe at Oracle. In addition to his IT experience in cloud, application software and ERP businesses, he has led country and multicultural teams in product development, strategy, sales and marketing, finance and acquisitions integration.

“I share with the Enablon team a deep commitment to help organizations realize higher levels of safety, sustainability and efficiency through advanced technologies,” said Mr. Dechaux. “I am very excited to lead Enablon in its next era as we continue to advance on this vision with ongoing investment and innovation and a focus on integrated enterprise solutions that help our customers be more successful.”

Hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users worldwide rely on Enablon solutions to minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening and achieve regulatory compliance. The Enablon business includes solutions from Enablon, eVision and CGE Risk Management. Enablon was recognized in the 2019 Verdantix Green Quadrant® reports for leadership in both Environment, Health & Safety and Operational Risk Management software and most recently was awarded with the Environment + Energy Leader’s top product of the year.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, a division of Wolters Kluwer, is a global leading provider of legal and compliance solutions that enable professionals to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk and achieve better outcomes. Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Leslie Bonacum
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Communication
+1 847-267-7153
leslie.bonacum@wolterskluwer.com

 

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WOLTERS KLUWER
11:23aWOLTERS KLUWER : Legal & Regulatory Names Laurent Dechaux Enablon Vice President..
AQ
11:23aWOLTERS KLUWER : Legal & Regulatory Names Laurent Dechaux Enablon Vice President..
AQ
11:23aWolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Names Laurent Dechaux Enablon Vice Presiden..
GL
09:02aWOLTERS KLUWER : Hosts Webinar on Community Reinvestment Act Modernization
BU
09/08WOLTERS KLUWER : to Divest ComplyTrack
AQ
09/08WOLTERS KLUWER : to Divest ComplyTrack
AQ
09/08Wolters Kluwer to Divest ComplyTrack
GL
09/03WOLTERS KLUWER : Survey Reveals Indicators of Success for Small Businesses
BU
09/03WOLTERS KLUWER : virtual TeamMate Live conference to address transformation of t..
BU
09/03WOLTERS KLUWER : Share buyback transaction details August 27-September 2, 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 639 M 5 487 M 5 487 M
Net income 2020 661 M 782 M 782 M
Net Debt 2020 2 018 M 2 387 M 2 387 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
Yield 2020 1,70%
Capitalization 18 406 M 21 711 M 21 769 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,40x
EV / Sales 2021 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 18 599
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 67,40 €
Last Close Price 69,60 €
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Frans J. G. M. Cremers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Jeanette Horan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER7.04%21 711
S&P GLOBAL INC.24.76%82 076
RELX PLC-7.56%44 351
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION7.30%37 551
EQUIFAX INC.16.91%19 897
TRANSUNION-3.03%15 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group