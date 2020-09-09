Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Names Laurent Dechaux

Enablon Vice President and Managing Director

September 9, 2020 – Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory today announced the appointment of Laurent Dechaux as Vice President and Managing Director of Enablon, effective October 6, 2020. Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business unit, is the world’s leading provider of Integrated Risk, Operational Risk and Environment, Health & Safety Management software. Mr. Dechaux succeeds Chris Joseph in this role. Mr. Joseph joined Enablon in 2015, and over the past five years has led the strategic expansion of the business as part of Wolters Kluwer. Mr. Joseph plans to return to his entrepreneurial roots, helping to lead emerging businesses in their next stages of development.

Mr. Dechaux is the right leader at the right time for Enablon, as the business continues its strong growth as the global leader. An established software industry leader, he has more than 25 years of experience as a technology company executive leading global organizations. With a passion for technology innovation that helps businesses optimize performance, Mr. Dechaux brings deep technology and operational expertise, leading teams at both Sage and Oracle in driving customer-focused innovation, solutions and services with a focus on cloud technologies and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) applications.

Mr. Dechaux joins Wolters Kluwer and the Enablon business unit from Sage, where he served as Chief Executive Officer, France / Executive Vice President, Southern Europe. Prior, he held the position of Vice President, ERP Western Europe at Oracle. In addition to his IT experience in cloud, application software and ERP businesses, he has led country and multicultural teams in product development, strategy, sales and marketing, finance and acquisitions integration.

“I share with the Enablon team a deep commitment to help organizations realize higher levels of safety, sustainability and efficiency through advanced technologies,” said Mr. Dechaux. “I am very excited to lead Enablon in its next era as we continue to advance on this vision with ongoing investment and innovation and a focus on integrated enterprise solutions that help our customers be more successful.”

Hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users worldwide rely on Enablon solutions to minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening and achieve regulatory compliance. The Enablon business includes solutions from Enablon, eVision and CGE Risk Management. Enablon was recognized in the 2019 Verdantix Green Quadrant® reports for leadership in both Environment, Health & Safety and Operational Risk Management software and most recently was awarded with the Environment + Energy Leader’s top product of the year.

