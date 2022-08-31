Wolters Kluwer : N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 30 aug 2022
Issuing institution Wolters Kluwer N.V.
Chamber of Commerce 33202517
Place of residence Alphen aan den Rijn
Total capital allocation
Month
Total placed capital
Total votes
Total placed capital30.901.938,36 EUR
Total votes257.516.153,00
Previous notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Gewoon aandeel
ISINNL0000395903
Nominal value0,12
Total placed262.516.153
Votes per stock1,00
Number certified0
New notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Gewoon aandeel
ISINNL0000395903
Nominal value0,12
Total placed257.516.153
Votes per stock1,00
Number certified0
Date last update: 31 August 2022
Share information
Disclaimer
Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 19:20:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about WOLTERS KLUWER
Analyst Recommendations on WOLTERS KLUWER
Sales 2022
5 255 M
5 264 M
5 264 M
Net income 2022
876 M
877 M
877 M
Net Debt 2022
2 430 M
2 435 M
2 435 M
P/E ratio 2022
29,0x
Yield 2022
1,63%
Capitalization
24 692 M
24 869 M
24 735 M
EV / Sales 2022
5,16x
EV / Sales 2023
4,90x
Nbr of Employees
19 776
Free-Float
97,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
103,85 €
Average target price
101,14 €
Spread / Average Target
-2,61%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.