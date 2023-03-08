Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Wolters Kluwer
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:22 2023-03-08 am EST
111.25 EUR   +0.45%
03:07pWolters Kluwer : N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
12:17pWolters Kluwer to share ESG risk insights at the 2023 IIA General Audit Management (GAM) Conference
BU
02:01aWolters Kluwer releases 2022 Annual Report
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wolters Kluwer : N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

03/08/2023 | 03:07pm EST
Wolters Kluwer N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Wolters Kluwer N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date08 mar 2023
Issuing institutionWolters Kluwer N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentwolt-2022-12-31-en-a2211-00136.zip

Date last update: 08 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 20:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 389 M 5 694 M 5 694 M
Net income 2022 884 M 934 M 934 M
Net Debt 2022 2 425 M 2 562 M 2 562 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,9x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 27 515 M 29 071 M 29 071 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,56x
EV / Sales 2023 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 20 056
Free-Float 93,9%
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 110,75 €
Average target price 112,01 €
Spread / Average Target 1,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
