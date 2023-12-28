Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Wolters Kluwer specializes in publishing books, works, reviews, press, softwares and digital contents. Net sales break down by market as follows: - tax and accounting (32.2%): A3 Software, ADDISON, ATX, CCH, CCH AnswerConnect, CCH Axcess, CCH Axcess iQ, CCH Axcess Validate, CCH Axcess Workflow, CCH iFirm, CCH Integrator, CCH OneClick, CCH PinPoint, CCH ProSystem fx, CCH Tagetik, Genya, PFX Engagement, TeamMate and Twinfield brands; - health (26.6%) AudioDigest, Emmi, Health Language, Lexicomp, Lippincott, Medi-Span, Ovid, POC Advisor, Sentri7, Simplifi 797, SoleSource, UpToDate and UpToDate Advanced; - governance, risk and compliance (24.4%): BizFilings, CASH Suite, ComplianceOne, CT Corporation, eOriginal, Expere, GainsKeeper, LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer, Lien Solutions, OneSumX, Passport, TSoftPlus and TyMetrix 360°; - legal and regulatory (16.8%): CaseWorx, CGE, Enablon, InView, Iter, Jogtár, Jura, Kleos, Legal Intelligence, Legal Monitoring, Legisway, LEX, Navigator, NotaioNext, ONE, Progman, RBSource, Schulinck, Simpledo, VitalLaw and Wolters Kluwer Online. The group's contents are marketed under the form of publishing on paper, electronic flow and CD-Roms. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (3.7%), Europe (24.9%), North America (63.7%), Asia/Pacific (6.1%) and other (1.6%).

Sector Professional Information Services