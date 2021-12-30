Log in
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
Wolters Kluwer : N.V., - Share Buyback Transaction Details December 23 – December 29, 2021

12/30/2021 | 12:27pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Share Buyback Transaction Details December 23 - December 29, 2021

December 30, 2021 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 184,569 of its own ordinary shares in the period from December 23, 2021, up to and including December 29, 2021, for €18.9 million and at an average share price of €102.38.

The previously disclosed third-party agreement to repurchase €111 million in shares starting November 4, 2021 up to and including December 29, 2021, has hereby been fulfilled and the total 2021 share buyback of up to €410 million has hereby also been completed.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2021

Period

Cumulative shares

Total consideration

Average share price

repurchased in

(€ million)

(€)

period

2021 to date

4,956,955

409.6

82.62

For the period starting January 3, 2022, up to and including February 21, 2022, we have engaged a third party to execute €50 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company's Articles of Association.

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

Further information is available on our website:

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

1

PRESS RELEASE

Media

Investors/Analysts

Gerbert van Genderen Stort

Meg Geldens

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

t + 31 172 641 230

t + 31 172 641 407

g.van.genderen.stort@wolterskluwer.com

ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward- looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward- looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

2

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 17:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 723 M 5 346 M 5 346 M
Net income 2021 727 M 823 M 823 M
Net Debt 2021 2 151 M 2 435 M 2 435 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,8x
Yield 2021 1,39%
Capitalization 26 860 M 30 482 M 30 406 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,14x
EV / Sales 2022 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 18 670
Free-Float 96,1%
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Frans J. G. M. Cremers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jeanette Horan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER50.38%30 240
S&P GLOBAL INC.44.36%114 440
RELX PLC34.84%61 447
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION45.76%56 965
MSCI INC.37.68%50 703
EQUIFAX INC.52.46%35 870