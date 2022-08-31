Wolters Kluwer : N.V. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 30 aug 2022
Person obliged to notify Wolters Kluwer N.V.
Issuing institution Wolters Kluwer N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 33202517
Place of residence Alphen aan den Rijn
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares3.711.340,00
Number of voting rights0,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding1,44 %
Directly real1,44 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht
Total holding0,00 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 31 August 2022
Share information
Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 19:20:03 UTC.
Sales 2022
5 255 M
5 264 M
5 264 M
Net income 2022
876 M
877 M
877 M
Net Debt 2022
2 430 M
2 435 M
2 435 M
P/E ratio 2022
29,0x
Yield 2022
1,63%
Capitalization
24 692 M
24 869 M
24 735 M
EV / Sales 2022
5,16x
EV / Sales 2023
4,90x
Nbr of Employees
19 776
Free-Float
97,4%
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
103,85 €
Average target price
101,14 €
Spread / Average Target
-2,61%
