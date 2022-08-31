Log in
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37 2022-08-31 am EDT
97.44 EUR   -6.17%
Wolters Kluwer : N.V. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn

08/31/2022 | 03:21pm EDT
Back Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction30 aug 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyWolters Kluwer N.V.
  • Issuing institutionWolters Kluwer N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce33202517
  • Place of residenceAlphen aan den Rijn
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares3.711.340,00 Number of voting rights0,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding1,44 % Directly real1,44 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht Total holding0,00 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 31 August 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 19:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
03:21pWOLTERS KLUWER : N.V. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
PU
03:21pWOLTERS KLUWER : N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
PU
08:01aWolters Kluwer Completes Capital Reduction
GL
08:00aWolters Kluwer Completes Capital Reduction
AQ
08/30WOLTERS KLUWER : BlackRock, Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
PU
08/30WOLTERS KLUWER : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/29Wolters Kluwer makes Monkeypox content free to clinicians worldwide in response to glob..
AQ
08/26WOLTERS KLUWER : makes Monkeypox content free to clinicians worldwide in response to globa..
PU
08/25Share Buyback Transaction Details August 18 – August 24, 2022
GL
08/24Blessing Health targets smarter sepsis surveillance with Wolters Kluwer
BU
Financials
Sales 2022 5 255 M 5 264 M 5 264 M
Net income 2022 876 M 877 M 877 M
Net Debt 2022 2 430 M 2 435 M 2 435 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,0x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 24 692 M 24 869 M 24 735 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,16x
EV / Sales 2023 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 19 776
Free-Float 97,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 103,85 €
Average target price 101,14 €
Spread / Average Target -2,61%
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER0.24%26 362
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-24.66%118 579
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-4.82%53 211
RELX PLC-4.50%51 223
MSCI, INC.-26.06%36 471
EQUIFAX INC.-35.18%23 230