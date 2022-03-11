Log in
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03/22 11:36:02 am
87.68 EUR   -0.84%
01:00pWOLTERS KLUWER : Nancy McKinstry gives prestigious EW Economics lecture
PU
03/10Share Buyback Transaction Details March 3 – 9, 2022
AQ
03/10WOLTERS KLUWER : N.V., - Wolters Kluwer to acquire IDS
PU
Wolters Kluwer : Nancy McKinstry gives prestigious EW Economics lecture

03/11/2022 | 01:00pm EST
Our CEO, Nancy McKinstry, gave the fifth EW Economics lecture at the Rode Hoed in Amsterdam on Thursday 10 March. Before kicking off the speech in this old Dutch church, the full audience paid respect to the people of Ukraine.

"The fact I'm standing here before you today is something of a break with tradition", Nancy said in her opening words. "I'm the first woman and the first non-Dutch person to have the privilege of delivering this lecture. I hope to offer you some fresh perspectives on a world that technology is changing at breakneck speed."

That gives us lots to talk about. From the trends changing the way professionals work, to trust and ethics in the use of technology. From the pandemic to an infodemic. From the relevance of technology for work, to its impact on the whole world. And also I hope you'll appreciate my points of view around diversity, inclusiveness and belonging. Not just for society as a whole, but also very much for business. So, lots of topics to address about some urgent real-world challenges."

Read the full lecture here.

Photo by Peter Hilz

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 17:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 035 M 5 540 M 5 540 M
Net income 2022 791 M 870 M 870 M
Net Debt 2022 2 033 M 2 237 M 2 237 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,3x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 22 724 M 25 005 M 25 005 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,92x
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 19 454
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 88,42 €
Average target price 93,73 €
Spread / Average Target 6,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Frans J. G. M. Cremers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jeanette Horan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER-14.65%25 005
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-17.04%138 977
RELX PLC-12.24%53 272
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-12.79%50 179
MSCI, INC.-24.06%37 811
EQUIFAX INC.-22.74%27 617