Wolters Kluwer : Nursing Students Can Master Skills Confidently With New, Fully Digital Lippincott Skills

Lippincott Skills for Nursing Education equips students and faculty for skill-by-skill learning and assessment

To help nursing students develop skill competency and clinical judgment, Wolters Kluwer, Health today announced the launch of Lippincott® Skills for Nursing Education, a comprehensive, online skills solution that combines trusted, evidence-based content with digital learning tools that complement a variety of learning styles. Students can master new skills and prepare for clinical settings with expert-authored skill instructions, evidence-based rationales, videos and case studies integrated across the nursing curriculum.

Essential tech for nurse educators

“Nurse educators are under extreme pressure to develop practice-ready nurses while the volume of skills content to teach is rapidly growing and the opportunities for students to gain hands-on clinical experience are shrinking,” said Julie Stegman, Vice President, Nursing Segment of Health Learning, Research & Practice at Wolters Kluwer. “Having a digital tool that can bridge the gap between the classroom and real-world practice for nursing students will immensely help educators ensure students are learning the competencies they need to be successful in a way that caters to their preferences for online learning.”

Trustworthy content, trackable results

Designed to support nursing faculty in cultivating students’ skill competency and clinical judgment, Lippincott Skills for Nursing Education delivers expert-authored, evidence-based content from Taylor’s Clinical Nursing Skills in an online format that allows students to learn essential skills efficiently. Nurse faculty can easily track student progress with actionable insights in results dashboards that identify strengths and weaknesses by topic and skill.

With the ability to assign activities skill by skill, nurse faculty can focus students’ learning in line with their curriculum and help students prepare for skills labs, clinicals and, ultimately, for practice. Learning activities and evaluation features in Lippincott Skills for Nursing Education include:

Skill Overviews : Students can access all resources needed to learn a single skill on one page including step-by-step implementation guidance and rationales

: Students can access all resources needed to learn a single skill on one page including step-by-step implementation guidance and rationales Videos : Students can watch videos that model realistic nurse-patient interactions and listen to conversations between nurse faculty and students as they walk through skills step by step.

: Students can watch videos that model realistic nurse-patient interactions and listen to conversations between nurse faculty and students as they walk through skills step by step. Quizzes : Educators can assess students’ understanding and preparedness for skills labs or clinicals with quizzes by skill allowing for flexibility to align with where students are in the curriculum.

: Educators can assess students’ understanding and preparedness for skills labs or clinicals with quizzes by skill allowing for flexibility to align with where students are in the curriculum. Case Studies : Two types of case studies, Practice & Learn Interactive Case Studies and Integrated Case Studies, help students develop clinical judgment skills and apply their knowledge in the context of patient care through content review, decision-making and assessment.

: Two types of case studies, Practice & Learn Interactive Case Studies and Integrated Case Studies, help students develop clinical judgment skills and apply their knowledge in the context of patient care through content review, decision-making and assessment. Skill Checklists: Educators can digitally evaluate students and track their skill performance with checklists that can be shared with students electronically.

Lippincott Skills for Nursing Education can be used alone or with Lippincott CoursePoint. For more information, visit Lippincott Skills for Nursing Education.

