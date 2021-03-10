Wolters Kluwer releases its 2020 Annual Report

Agenda and convocation notice AGM available online

March 10, 2021 – Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services, today released its 2020 Annual Report and 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance Data Overview. The Financial Statements for 2020, as included in the 2020 Annual Report, will be proposed for adoption at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on April 22, 2021.

The agenda with explanatory notes, and the convocation notice for the AGM are now available at www.wolterskluwer.com/agm . The agenda for the AGM includes the proposal to distribute a total dividend over the 2020 financial year of €1.36 per ordinary share. If approved, this will result in a final dividend of €0.89 per ordinary share. Furthermore, the proposals to re-appoint Frans Cremers and Ann Ziegler as members of the Supervisory Board and Kevin Entricken as member of the Executive Board are on the agenda. The proposal to adopt the amended remuneration policy for the members of the Executive Board is also on the agenda.

The information for the AGM includes an update of issued share capital on which votes can be cast at the meeting. The AGM will be held virtually, through a webcast, on April 22, 2021.

The 2020 Annual Report, with integrated selected sustainability information, and the 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance Data Overview, are available in PDF on www.wolterskluwer.com/annual-report .

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Financial Calendar

March 10, 2021 Publication of Annual Report

April 22, 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

April 26, 2021 Ex-dividend date: 2020 final dividend

April 27, 2021 Record date: 2020 final dividend

May 5, 2021 First-Quarter 2021 Trading Update

May 19, 2021 Payment date: 2020 final dividend ordinary shares

May 26, 2021 Payment date: 2020 final dividend ADRs

August 4, 2021 Half-Year 2021 Results

August 31, 2021 Ex-dividend date: 2021 interim dividend

September 1, 2021 Record date: 2021 interim dividend

September 23, 2021 Payment date: 2021 interim dividend ordinary shares

September 30, 2021 Payment date: 2021 interim dividend ADRs

November 3, 2021 Nine-Month 2021 Trading Update

February 23, 2022 Full-Year 2021 Results

Media Investors/Analysts

Gerbert van Genderen Stort Meg Geldens

Global Branding & Communications Investor Relations

t + 31 (0)172 641 230 t + 31 (0)172 641 407

press@wolterskluwer.com ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking statements and other important legal information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU).

Attachment