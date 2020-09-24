Log in
Wolters Kluwer : Share Buyback Transaction Details September 17 - 23, 2020

09/24/2020 | 04:15am EDT

Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 115,900 of its own ordinary shares in the period from September 17, 2020, up to and including September 23, 2020, for €8.4 million and at an average share price of €72.62.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 26, 2020, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €350 million during 2020.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 08:14:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 4 643 M 5 411 M 5 411 M
Net income 2020 659 M 768 M 768 M
Net Debt 2020 2 018 M 2 352 M 2 352 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 1,62%
Capitalization 19 295 M 22 541 M 22 486 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,59x
EV / Sales 2021 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 18 599
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 67,40 €
Last Close Price 73,02 €
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target -7,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Frans J. G. M. Cremers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Jeanette Horan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER12.30%22 541
S&P GLOBAL INC.25.64%82 655
RELX PLC-8.37%43 024
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION11.64%38 542
EQUIFAX INC.8.59%18 481
TRANSUNION-6.09%15 284
