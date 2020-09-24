Wolters Kluwer : Share Buyback Transaction Details September 17 - 23, 2020

Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 115,900 of its own ordinary shares in the period from September 17, 2020, up to and including September 23, 2020, for €8.4 million and at an average share price of €72.62.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 26, 2020, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €350 million during 2020.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows: