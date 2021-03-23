Log in
Wolters Kluwer Successfully Prices 500 Million 7-Year Eurobond

03/23/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
Wolters Kluwer Successfully Prices €500 Million 7-Year Eurobond

March 23, 2021 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services announced today that it has successfully priced a new €500 million 7-year senior unsecured Eurobond.

The bonds were sold at an issue price of 99.958 per cent and carry an annual coupon of 0.250 per cent. The settlement date has been set at March 30, 2021. The securities were placed with a broad range of institutional investors across Europe.

The senior unsecured bonds will mature on March 30, 2028. The notes are expected to be rated BBB+ by S&P. The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes. The new bond provides financing at an attractive rate and will extend the company’s debt maturity profile.

ABN AMRO, Barclays, ING and Rabobank acted as bookrunners. The bonds will be listed on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Media                                                                                     Investors/Analysts
Gerbert van Genderen Stort                                                   Meg Geldens
Global Branding & Communications                                       Investor Relations
t + 31 (0)172 641 230                                                              t + 31 (0)172 641 407
press@wolterskluwer.com                                                       ir@wolterskluwer.com

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Attachment



© GlobeNewswire 2021
