Wolters Kluwer Taps Microsoft to Unlock Innovative Solutions for Virtual Healthcare and Payer Care Management

Wolters Kluwer, Health today announced it is partnering with Microsoft to enable healthcare organizations to unleash innovation through the combination of Wolters Kluwer’s market-leading solutions and the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

The first phase of the partnership focuses on Wolters Kluwer’s expert solutions for healthcare and ranges from the integration of current products to new solutions and applications built on Azure. One of those new solutions is Digital Health Architect™, which integrates Azure DevOps, Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) and Azure Cosmos DB. The solutions are available today in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace for virtual care companies and payer care management using the same evidence-based, technology-enabled content and tools that currently power UpToDate®, Lexicomp®, and Emmi®.

“The healthcare landscape has changed dramatically over the last few years with new digital health players, providers and payer business models, opportunities and challenges,” said Greg Samios, President & CEO of Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer, Health, “One thing, however, has remained constant – the need to deliver better health outcomes and ensure every person has access to the best care. Beginning today, the combination of Microsoft and our trusted, tech-enabled content empowers virtual care providers and payers to rapidly build and deploy solutions to engage their patients and members.”

Consumer Education Suite offers plug-n-play trusted health content

Digital Health Architect™ Consumer Education Suite is a content-as-a-service solution (CaaS) that helps virtual care companies build, customize, and deliver their own digital health solutions that provides health consumers with trusted, consumer-friendly educational content at their fingertips. The solution includes more than 600 Emmi videos and 8,500 digital educational leaflets from UpToDate and Lexicomp, providing a dynamic, API-enabled conduit to expert curated healthcare content that help healthcare providers improve patient encounters across more than two thirds of U.S. hospital systems.

The new suite is the first of many solutions for the Digital Health Architect platform, which delivers turnkey access to best-in-class educational content for consumers and clinical decision support for healthcare providers.

EmmiGuide helps payers scale member engagement

EmmiGuide™ is part of the suite of Emmi interactive engagement solutions that leverage empathetic approaches to help spark behavior change and empower members to be better informed and take a more active role in their own health. Emmi programs help payers engage individual members at the right time, right place, and on the devices they already own. This encourages better-informed, more cost-effective healthcare choices, promotes compliance with preventive care and treatment recommendations, and advances medication adherence to help improve outcomes and reduce readmissions.

“Combining the power of the Microsoft Cloud and AI solutions with Wolters Kluwer’s trusted, expert health consumer content will enable healthcare organizations to provide better care and service to the communities they serve. This is a step forward in the industry as we continue to advance the capabilities of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare and partner closely with leaders like Wolters Kluwer to empower clinicians and patients,” said Tom McGuiness, corporate vice president, global healthcare and life sciences at Microsoft.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005205/en/