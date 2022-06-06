Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Wolters Kluwer
  News
  Summary
WOLTERS KLUWER

06/06 09:22:14 am EDT
90.18 EUR   +1.12%
09:09aWolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Joins Forces with KPMG LLP to Deliver News Updates and Insights
BU
06/03Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation CLE Webinar to Review Essential Cross-border Transaction Strategies
BU
06/02Wolters Kluwer's Suzanne Konstance named a Women in Secured Finance 2022 honoree
BU
Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Joins Forces with KPMG LLP to Deliver News Updates and Insights

06/06/2022 | 09:09am EDT
  • Wolters Kluwer’s award-winning CCH® AnswerConnect and CCH® Accounting Research Manager® knowledge platforms enhanced with KPMG content that helps leaders make informed business decisions
  • KPMG TaxNewsFlash provides breaking legislative and regulatory developments, and Audit Insights provide fresh perspectives on industry-specific insights, trends and resources

As companies struggle to keep pace against the dynamic backdrop of accelerating legislative, regulatory and technological change, strategic decision-making is paramount to business success. Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and KPMG LLP, the tax, audit and advisory firm, have announced a new agreement that expands access to thought leaders to support tax and audit professionals while they navigate the current landscape. KPMG content from audit and tax leaders will now be available via two award-winning Wolters Kluwer research platforms.

The Wolters Kluwer CCH® AnswerConnect platform will host content from KPMG TaxNewsFlash, which is content authored by the Big Four firm’s Washington National Tax professionals – many of whom have prior experience at the US Department of the Treasury, the Internal Revenue Service, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and state and local government positions with firsthand experience drafting laws and regulations and negotiating international tax agreements.

The Wolters Kluwer CCH® Accounting Research Manager® platform will host KPMG Audit Insights, a series of compelling articles that provide fresh perspectives on trends across the audit and accounting landscape. Topics include industry trends, ESG, board leadership, the evolving regulatory landscape, technology and more, and feature commentary by leaders from across the practice.

The improved platforms offer companies a 360° view of current legislative and regulatory updates, explanations, cases, IRS publications, forms & instructions and time-saving practice tools. Businesses use the suite of functions within the platforms when planning and strategizing, staying abreast of need-to-know information and one step ahead of competitors.

More about the CCH® AnswerConnect and CCH® Accounting Research Manager® platforms

  • Provides trusted answers to top-of-mind tax questions
  • Increases efficiency and improves workflow with all information on central platforms
  • Allows businesses with lean tax and accounting departments to easily outsource expertise
  • Delivers accurate financial reporting in the face of constantly changing rules and regulation

CCH® AnswerConnect subscribers can access KPMG TaxNewsFlash on the News tab and CCH® Accounting Research Manager® subscribers can access KPMG Audit Insights on the homepage.

Quotes from Leadership

“Our partnership with KPMG demonstrates our commitment to ensure customers have easy access to guidance and perspective from the best and brightest in the industry. Bringing key KPMG thought leadership into our powerful research platforms extends the depth and breadth of valuable insights to our customers.” – Renee Davis Malott, Vice President of Global Accounts, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting

“KPMG and Wolters Kluwer are on a mission to help business leaders stay abreast of the evolving tax landscape in order to anticipate impact and enable sound decisions. By combining Wolters Kluwer’s suite of knowledge-based tools with the tax technical knowledge and experience of KPMG Washington National Tax we are able to share timely legislative, regulatory and global updates that equip companies with valuable insights to support business needs and inform effective engagement.” – Manal Corwin, Principal in Charge, Washington National Tax, KPMG LLP

For KPMG, delivering a better Audit experience includes providing business leaders with timely insight around the dynamically changing business landscape, and how technology, industry trends and changes in the audit profession itself will impact their ability to deliver value for investors and in the capital markets.” – Stacy Nahas, U.S. Audit Chief Client Care Officer, KPMG LLP

“Today, more than ever, professionals rely on us to help them navigate the complex and ever-changing global tax landscape with unprecedented access to expert content. With the addition of KPMG TaxNewsFlash and KPMG Audit Insights, we are linking valuable Big 4 perspective and thought leadership to our deep expertise to help tax professionals get the critical information they need, how they need it, when they need it. It is yet another example of how we are continuously enhancing our platforms with the latest tools and content to help professionals work smarter.” – Dean Sonderegger, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, Research & Learning, US and Canada

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG US LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global network operates in 146 countries and territories and has close to 227,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG US is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradication of childhood illiteracy. Learn more at kpmg.com/us.


© Business Wire 2022
