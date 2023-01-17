Wolters Kluwer : Tax & Accounting names Garrett Hale EVP, Global Operations
01/17/2023 | 02:20pm EST
Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a leading provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, today announced the appointment of Garrett Hale as Executive Vice President, Global Operations for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. Based in Atlanta, Mr. Hale is responsible for the business operations and customer service for the Dutch-based technology company's Tax & Accounting division.
We are thrilled to welcome Garrett Hale to Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting as our new Executive Vice President, Global Operations. Garrett's proven success leading transformational growth initiatives and operational excellence will help ensure that we continue to evolve our business processes to best serve our customers.
Mr. Hale comes to Wolters Kluwer from Assurant, where he was most recently Senior Vice President of Operations for their Global Housing division. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer of BioIQ, a healthcare technology company, and Executive Vice President, Operations and Field Sales, for Alere Inc., a global health and wellness company now owned by United Healthcare (Optum). Mr. Hale holds a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and finance from MidAmerica Nazarene University.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal & regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.
