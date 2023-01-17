Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Wolters Kluwer
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:01 2023-01-17 am EST
100.20 EUR   +0.28%
12:56pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% Amid AstraZeneca, -2-
DJ
08:53aOcado Consensus Estimates Might Drop After Update -2-
DJ
01/13Wolters Kluwer : BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wolters Kluwer : Tax & Accounting names Garrett Hale EVP, Global Operations

01/17/2023 | 02:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a leading provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, today announced the appointment of Garrett Hale as Executive Vice President, Global Operations for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. Based in Atlanta, Mr. Hale is responsible for the business operations and customer service for the Dutch-based technology company's Tax & Accounting division.
We are thrilled to welcome Garrett Hale to Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting as our new Executive Vice President, Global Operations. Garrett's proven success leading transformational growth initiatives and operational excellence will help ensure that we continue to evolve our business processes to best serve our customers.
Karen Abramson, Chief Executive Officer, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting
Mr. Hale comes to Wolters Kluwer from Assurant, where he was most recently Senior Vice President of Operations for their Global Housing division. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer of BioIQ, a healthcare technology company, and Executive Vice President, Operations and Field Sales, for Alere Inc., a global health and wellness company now owned by United Healthcare (Optum). Mr. Hale holds a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and finance from MidAmerica Nazarene University.
About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal & regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 19:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WOLTERS KLUWER
12:56pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% Amid AstraZeneca, -2-
DJ
08:53aOcado Consensus Estimates Might Drop After Update -2-
DJ
01/13Wolters Kluwer : BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
PU
01/13Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions' technology and thought leadership contributions honored b..
BU
01/12Wolters Kluwer Global Events Management team wins Gold in 12th annual Best in Biz award..
AQ
01/12Share Buyback Transaction Details January 5 – 11, 2023
GL
01/12Share Buyback Transaction Details January 5 – 11, 2023
GL
01/11Wolters Kluwer : BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
PU
01/10Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation's Entity Managed Services and UCC Hub solution honored by..
BU
01/09Wolters Kluwer : N.V., - Wolters Kluwer acquires NurseTim
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WOLTERS KLUWER
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 386 M 5 829 M 5 829 M
Net income 2022 881 M 953 M 953 M
Net Debt 2022 2 455 M 2 657 M 2 657 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,7x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 24 842 M 26 833 M 26 885 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
EV / Sales 2023 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 19 776
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 99,92 €
Average target price 108,30 €
Spread / Average Target 8,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER2.21%26 885
S&P GLOBAL, INC.9.39%119 367
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION2.52%56 875
RELX PLC5.03%55 946
MSCI, INC.8.61%40 398
EQUIFAX INC.11.65%26 570