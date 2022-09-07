Log in
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:25 2022-09-07 am EDT
100.00 EUR   +0.66%
09/01Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions podcast offers tips for building strong outside counsel billing guidelines
BU
09/01Share Buyback Transaction Details August 25 – August 31, 2022
GL
09/01Share Buyback Transaction Details August 25 – August 31, 2022
AQ
Wolters Kluwer TeamMate Live User Conference to Explore What It Means to Audit Ambitiously

09/07/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
Event will explore how audit teams can leverage people and technology to increase agility and mitigate risk in rapidly changing environments.

After two years of virtual experiences, Wolters Kluwer is pleased to be back in-person to host the TeamMate Live 2022 User Conference on September 19-20 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Attracting auditors and assurance professionals from some of the most forward-thinking audit teams in the world, representing businesses of varying sizes and across many industries, the annual TeamMate User Conference offers sessions focused on audit and technology industry trends, best practices, and on-site product training.

This year’s event will focus on how internal audit teams can become more nimble and agile in response to a rapidly changing audit environment, and how better connecting people with technology can help mitigate risk.

TeamMate Live will feature keynote speaker, Kevin Brown, bestselling author of The Hero Effect and Unleashing Your Hero. Brown will share real-life stories about leaders who have harnessed the powers of resilience, creativity, and accountability to deliver world-class results to their teams and the people they serve.

“The 2022 TeamMate Live User Conference focuses on the need for internal audit teams to ambitiously adapt to change while connecting auditors with the right technology to help mitigate risk to their organizations,” said Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate.

During 45+ diverse sessions hosted across the two-day event, attendees will hear from a variety of thought leaders and industry experts on key trending topics including ESG, cybersecurity, agile audit, audit analytics, continuous risk assessment, and TeamMate Audit Benchmarking for Internal Audit. Attendees will have the opportunity to earn up to 16.2 Continuing Professional Education credits. The event will also include interactive, discussion-based sessions where attendees can hear their internal audit peers share how TeamMate helps them meet the strategic objectives of their organizations.

Visit our website to learn more about how TeamMate provides digital, integrated and analytical audit solutions to help audit leaders focus on the future of their organization.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 255 M 5 230 M 5 230 M
Net income 2022 876 M 872 M 872 M
Net Debt 2022 2 430 M 2 419 M 2 419 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,7x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 25 213 M 24 976 M 25 090 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,26x
EV / Sales 2023 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 19 776
Free-Float 97,4%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 99,34 €
Average target price 101,14 €
Spread / Average Target 1,81%
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER-4.11%24 976
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-24.40%118 989
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-3.93%53 488
RELX PLC-6.79%49 410
MSCI, INC.-25.30%36 845
EQUIFAX INC.-36.00%22 935