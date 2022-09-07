Wolters Kluwer TeamMate Live User Conference to Explore What It Means to Audit Ambitiously

Event will explore how audit teams can leverage people and technology to increase agility and mitigate risk in rapidly changing environments.

After two years of virtual experiences, Wolters Kluwer is pleased to be back in-person to host the TeamMate Live 2022 User Conference on September 19-20 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Attracting auditors and assurance professionals from some of the most forward-thinking audit teams in the world, representing businesses of varying sizes and across many industries, the annual TeamMate User Conference offers sessions focused on audit and technology industry trends, best practices, and on-site product training.

This year’s event will focus on how internal audit teams can become more nimble and agile in response to a rapidly changing audit environment, and how better connecting people with technology can help mitigate risk.

TeamMate Live will feature keynote speaker, Kevin Brown, bestselling author of The Hero Effect and Unleashing Your Hero. Brown will share real-life stories about leaders who have harnessed the powers of resilience, creativity, and accountability to deliver world-class results to their teams and the people they serve.

“The 2022 TeamMate Live User Conference focuses on the need for internal audit teams to ambitiously adapt to change while connecting auditors with the right technology to help mitigate risk to their organizations,” said Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate.

During 45+ diverse sessions hosted across the two-day event, attendees will hear from a variety of thought leaders and industry experts on key trending topics including ESG, cybersecurity, agile audit, audit analytics, continuous risk assessment, and TeamMate Audit Benchmarking for Internal Audit. Attendees will have the opportunity to earn up to 16.2 Continuing Professional Education credits. The event will also include interactive, discussion-based sessions where attendees can hear their internal audit peers share how TeamMate helps them meet the strategic objectives of their organizations.

Visit our website to learn more about how TeamMate provides digital, integrated and analytical audit solutions to help audit leaders focus on the future of their organization.

