Wolters Kluwer : and EY Canada extend strategic alliance

Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution to help EY Canada clients streamline financial close, consolidation, regulatory compliance and planning.

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced the extension of its strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP (EY) to a new global market: Canada.

In addition to EY's operations in the United States,Italy and Belgium, EY Canada will now also utilize the Wolters Kluwer market-leading CCH Tagetik corporate performance management (CPM) solution to support and accelerate large financial transformations. EY expects to continue introducing the market-leading CCH Tagetik technology into additional global markets in 2023.

The alliance between EY and CCH Tagetik offers extensive support to companies implementing large financial transformations by providing a broad set of digitally enabled financial data and operational planning services on a single platform.



The award-winning CCH Tagetik solution provides an intuitive interface, built-in financial intelligence and automated workflows that go beyond traditional CPM solutions to empower finance teams, across industries, to: