  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Wolters Kluwer
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:25:01 2023-01-17 am EST
100.20 EUR   +0.28%
04:21pWolters Kluwer and EY Canada Extend Strategic Alliance to Help Finance Teams Accelerate Digital Transformation
BU
04:01pMedical Students Get Ready to Diagnose and Treat Patients With Realistic 3D Virtual Simulation
BU
03:57pWolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting names Garrett Hale EVP, Global Operations
BU
Wolters Kluwer : and EY Canada extend strategic alliance

01/17/2023 | 04:30pm EST
Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution to help EY Canada clients streamline financial close, consolidation, regulatory compliance and planning.

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced the extension of its strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP (EY) to a new global market: Canada.

In addition to EY's operations in the United States,Italy and Belgium, EY Canada will now also utilize the Wolters Kluwer market-leading CCH Tagetik corporate performance management (CPM) solution to support and accelerate large financial transformations. EY expects to continue introducing the market-leading CCH Tagetik technology into additional global markets in 2023.

The alliance between EY and CCH Tagetik offers extensive support to companies implementing large financial transformations by providing a broad set of digitally enabled financial data and operational planning services on a single platform.

The award-winning CCH Tagetik solution provides an intuitive interface, built-in financial intelligence and automated workflows that go beyond traditional CPM solutions to empower finance teams, across industries, to:

  • Complete everyday financial processes, faster, so teams can focus on strategic goals
  • Address major financial regulations and simplify compliance processes
  • Improve productivity and reduce financial close cycle time
  • Make faster and better-informed financial decisions
Together with the Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik solution, EY Canada can bring more speed, agility and efficiency to our clients' planning and reporting transformations. Through the integration of financial, strategic, and operational data, we will help our clients enable on-demand forecasting, agile scenario planning and truly integrated business planning.
Glen Wedel, Associate Partner, Business Consulting, EY Canada

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers to the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal & regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 21:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WOLTERS KLUWER
03:20pWolters Kluwer : BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
PU
02:20pWolters Kluwer : Tax & Accounting names Garrett Hale EVP, Global Operations
PU
12:56pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% Amid AstraZeneca, -2-
DJ
08:53aOcado Consensus Estimates Might Drop After Update -2-
DJ
01/13Wolters Kluwer : BlackRock Inc. - Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Alphen aan den Rijn
PU
01/13Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions' technology and thought leadership contributions honored b..
BU
01/12Wolters Kluwer Global Events Management team wins Gold in 12th annual Best in Biz award..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on WOLTERS KLUWER
Financials
Sales 2022 5 386 M 5 817 M 5 817 M
Net income 2022 881 M 952 M 952 M
Net Debt 2022 2 455 M 2 652 M 2 652 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,8x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 24 912 M 26 908 M 26 908 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,08x
EV / Sales 2023 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 19 776
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 100,20 €
Average target price 108,30 €
Spread / Average Target 8,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard F. Flynn CEO-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Carol Cesareo Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER2.21%26 885
S&P GLOBAL, INC.9.39%119 367
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION2.52%56 875
RELX PLC5.03%55 946
MSCI, INC.8.61%40 398
EQUIFAX INC.11.65%26 570