US Justice Department Assistant Attorney General, Civil Rights Division, and head of National Community Reinvestment Coalition headline this year's national regulatory compliance conference

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions will host its 27thannual CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium November 13-16 in Austin, Texas. Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, will present the keynote address on Monday, November 13. Jesse Van Tol, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, will be the honorary keynote speaker on Tuesday, November 14.

Topics of particular interest at this year's Colloquium will include sessions devoted to significant developments underway toward modernizing the Community Reinvestment Act since its first implementation in 1977. Additionally, several sessions are planned to explore ramifications relating to the new Section 1071 data collection rules for small business lending that are poised to take effect in 2024.

A lifelong civil rights lawyer who has spent her entire career in public service, the DOJ's Clarke will elaborate on the Civil Rights Division's commitment to enforcing the nation's fair lending laws, including an update on its Combatting Redlining Initiative. NCRC's Van Tol, whose work championing fair and responsible banking has resulted in nearly $600 billion in new investments in low- and moderate-income communities through Community Benefits Agreements with banking institutions, will speak to an array of current efforts and challenges facing the banking industry in advancing the cause of fair lending.

"This year's event takes place against a backdrop of monumental change in bank regulatory compliance," said Tim Burniston, Senior Advisor, Regulatory Strategy, for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. "Pending CRA changes and new Section 1071 requirements are sure to test the mettle of the most experienced regulatory compliance professionals. This year's Colloquium deep dives on those topics will provide a tremendous forum for discussion and debate among lenders, regulators and other industry leaders about the implications for CRA and fair lending compliance. Attendees will come away better informed and prepared to manage these complex issues."

Since its inception in 1996, the Colloquium has become the most prominent forum for bank and credit union compliance officers, state and federal banking regulators, risk managers, consultants, vendors and other industry players seeking deep insights on fair lending and CRA issues as they navigate increasingly complex regulatory and risk management challenges facing financial institutions today.

Sponsors of the 2023 Colloquium include the American Bankers Association, the Consumer Bankers Association, and the Independent Community Bankers of America. For more information, please visit Wolters Kluwer's CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium website.